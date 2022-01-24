The updated rules come as the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic, fueled by the omicron variant, has prompted renewed recommendations from public health experts and federal officials that people should wear more protective face coverings, including N95 or KN95 masks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided its most explicit guidance on masks earlier this month, noting that “loosely woven cloth products” provide the least protection. Well-fitting disposable surgical masks and KN95s offer more protection, and well-fitting respirators, including N95s approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, “offer the highest level of protection,” according to the CDC.
In Los Angeles, the school district said exemptions to mask rules are allowed for students who have a disability or a medical or mental health condition.
“Our in-school [coronavirus infection] rates have dropped but we are continuing to be diligent and agile in creating the safest learning environment,” district spokesperson Shannon Haber told the Los Angeles Times.
In a statement, the district told The Washington Post that it follows guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and monitors “school conditions daily.”
The district said it will continue to provide such high-quality masks for students and employees if they need them. Masks will be available for students and staff as they enter their campuses.
Earlier this month, California announced that it would distribute more than 20 million masks to continue to help schools across the state.
The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said it worked with the state’s education department to distribute masks to 51 county boards of education across the state, including more than 5 million to Los Angeles County.
