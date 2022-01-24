“There are reinfections, but it is unlikely that, if you mount a good immune response, at least over a period of several months, it is extremely unlikely that you will be reinfected with the same variant,” said Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “We’ve seen infections, but those are mostly in people who have been infected with alpha who then wind up getting infected with beta or reinfected with omicron.”