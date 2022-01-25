White House officials confirmed they are targeting late March for an international summit, led by President Biden, intended to hold global leaders accountable for pledges they made last year, including a vow to “fully vaccinate” 70 percent of the world by the fall of 2022. To help lay the groundwork for that meeting, senior officials like Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra also are preparing to host meetings with their own global counterparts, said two people with knowledge of those plans who were not authorized to speak.