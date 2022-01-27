Guaitolini acknowledged to the Times that Palin dined indoors over the weekend without being asked for proof that she had been vaccinated. The manager noted that the restaurant does not check vaccination cards for regular customers who come in each week and that Palin had dined with a regular. He told Eater that Elio’s is checking diners’ vaccination status in accordance with the mandate, but the process of managing the different kinds of proofs of vaccination — paper cards, photos of cards, apps — can be overwhelming.