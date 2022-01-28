She would like to be able to take tests more often, especially if she has been out before seeing her mother. A pharmacy she called told her the price was $79 for a combined coronavirus and flu test — more than she could afford. She lives on a $1,600 monthly Social Security check and a $600 ceiling on what federal disability rules let her earn each month from part-time work at home translating between English and her native Dutch. Sometimes, she has big bills for medicine.