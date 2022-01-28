She described her anguish after she and her team performed CPR on a child with covid. The doctors and nurses were in full protective gear, which made it hot and difficult to see and hear. On top of worrying about the child, her heart was breaking for the family member next to them who was terrified but unable to leave the room due to infection precautions. They got the child stabilized, but she remembers “walking out of that and ringing my shirt out as sweat dripped out, physically exhausted, emotionally exhausted, and thinking, ‘This would have been hard without a pandemic. It’s just now ten times harder.’ ”