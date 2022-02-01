Although covid-19 is typically less severe in children, the enormous toll of the omicron surge has not spared the youngest. So far this year, there have been 12 deaths of children under the age of 5 in the United States, according to the CDC — and 280 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, representing a small fraction of the more than 884,000 deaths overall in the nation. There have been 1.7 million known cases of covid-19 in the age group since early 2020.