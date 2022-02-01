“Ultimately, we believe that three doses of the vaccine will be needed for children 6 months through 4 years of age to achieve high levels of protection against current and potential future variants,” Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said in a statement. “If two doses are authorized, parents will have the opportunity to begin a COVID-19 vaccination series for their children while awaiting potential authorization of a third dose.”
A committee of outside advisers is expected to meet to review the data in the coming weeks, which will influence but not determine the decision the agency makes. A similar advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also scrutinize the data. The vaccine could become available by the end of February.
The application for a two-shot regimen, months earlier than the company had previously predicted, is being celebrated by parents anxious to protect their children from the virus. There are about 19 million children under the age of 5 in the United States. The vaccine is being tested in children as young as 6 months.
A poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that only 3 in 10 parents of children in the age range said they would get their children vaccinated right away if a vaccine were authorized, and a quarter of parents said they would “definitely not” vaccinate their young children. The poll of 1,536 adults was conducted between Jan. 11 and 23.
Uptake of the vaccine has been slow among 5- to 11-year-olds who became eligible for the vaccine in early November, with 70 percent remaining unvaccinated, according to a Kaiser analysis.
In mid-December, Pfizer and BioNTech announced the children’s vaccine would be delayed because it did not muster an immune response in 2- to 4-year-olds equivalent to the protective response in teens and young adults. The news was a major blow to parents and pediatricians. Adding a third shot to increase the level of protection meant results would be delayed until the end of March.
Although covid-19 is typically less severe in children, the enormous toll of the omicron surge has not spared the youngest. So far this year, there have been 12 deaths of children under the age of 5 in the United States, according to the CDC — and 280 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, representing a small fraction of the more than 884,000 deaths overall in the nation. There have been 1.7 million known cases of covid-19 in the age group since early 2020.
“Pediatricians have seen firsthand the fear, stress and hardship that so many families of young children have endured as they await a vaccine. We urge a transparent and data-driven process to evaluate this vaccine for this age group and look forward to offering its protection to our youngest children,” Moira A. Szilagyi, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said in a statement.
The third shot is expected to increase the immune response, but federal officials have decided to take the unusual step of moving forward on two doses while data is still being collected on the third dose to begin building immunity in young children, The Washington Post reported Monday.
If the vaccine were authorized within weeks, children would probably begin to get their first shots as the omicron surge is expected to be lifting. They would begin to build immunity that might offer protection against future variants.
The dilemma is a textbook study of the difficulty of regulatory decision-making in a crisis. The children’s trial had been designed to test whether a lower dose vaccine created an immune response equivalent to or greater than the one that protected young adults — something measured in a laboratory. But because of the omicron surge, enough cases of covid-19 occurred among study participants to provide evidence that the vaccine was protecting children against illness.
Tuesday’s announcement from Pfizer-BioNTech did not include the release of new data.
Dan Keating and Emily Guskin contributed to this report.