George Washington University, one of the sites where the trial is taking place, described it as the first human trial of a mRNA-based HIV vaccine.
Nearly four decades of research and advocacy have produced medications that transformed HIV into a manageable virus, although there still is no vaccine to help prevent hundreds of thousands of deaths a year. Dozens of attempts have been abandoned before preclinical or clinical stages of evaluation, but the HIV research helped hone technologies that were repurposed against covid-19.
The coronavirus pandemic has marshaled global resources, and billions of dollars from governments and private companies, into research into coronavirus vaccines, which were fast-tracked and developed in record time.
Scientists have sought to harness that momentum in the long-standing battle against other threats. In October, the World Health Organization endorsed the world’s first malaria vaccine for use in children — production of that vaccine was slowed by the difficulty of targeting a parasite and securing funding to prevent a disease most destructive in poorer parts of the world.
Last year, a broad study that had raised hopes of a vaccine for HIV ended in failure after an interim analysis showed it was no more effective than a placebo. It was the seventh full-scale human trial of a vaccine for HIV, which newly infected 1.5 million people worldwide in 2020, according to U.N. data.
HIV integrates itself into the body’s cells, meaning a vaccine has to start working immediately to rout it.
The new trial in the United States, which Moderna announced began on Thursday, will test a hypothesis that delivering HIV immunogens — proteins that elicit an immune response to HIV — through mRNA technology can spur the body to produce antibodies that neutralize a range of HIV variants.
This “is widely considered to be a goal of HIV vaccination, and this is the first step in that process,” the company said in a statement. Forty-eight participants will get one or two doses of the vaccine, with 32 of them also taking a booster shot. The other eight volunteers will receive only the booster.
“The search for an HIV vaccine has been long and challenging, Mark Feinberg, the president of IAVI, said in a statement. “Having new tools in terms of immunogens and platforms could be the key to making rapid progress toward an urgently needed, effective HIV vaccine.”
