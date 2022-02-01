The Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma announced in September that it would receive $75 million, which is a part of the funds from the major three drug distributors.
The deal also comes months before the first federal opioid trial for a Native American tribe, with the Cherokee Nation’s lawsuit against CVS, Walgreens and Walmart starting in September in Oklahoma federal court.
This resolution speeds up the process of getting funds, as the sprawling opioid litigation throughout the country has taken years to reach courtrooms. The money from this deal would go toward programs that aid drug users and their communities — a help to tribal governments bearing severe financial burdens for the health care, social services, child welfare and law enforcement resources expended during the opioid crisis. About 15 percent of funds will go toward attorneys’ fees.
For the tribes to receive the full amount from the companies, 95 percent of the litigating tribes must agree to settle, as well as at least 14 of the 17 non-litigating tribes of more than 5,000 members for the distributors’ deal.
Nationwide, from 2006 to 2014, Native Americans were nearly 50 percent more likely to die of an opioid overdose than non-natives, according to a Washington Post analysis.
This story is developing and will be updated.