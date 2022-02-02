The moonshot reboot features a long list of goals, and Jill Biden will be heavily involved, according to the two officials who briefed reporters. The plan includes urging Americans to resume cancer screening to make up for the millions of tests missed during the coronavirus pandemic; providing more equitable access to care; and improving the lives of patients during treatment and beyond. The blueprint calls for a new “cancer Cabinet” of officials from across the federal government to coordinate activities, and for the speedup of liquid biopsies to detect multiple cancers through blood tests.