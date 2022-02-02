News that vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years old may be available by the end of the month has elicited relief and elation for many as the omicron variant wave has caused millions of families to struggle with unreliable child care, irregular school and day-care closures, quarantines, lost days at work and fears over their children getting infected. The omicron variant has sickened more children than at any other point in the pandemic.
But it has also unleashed a wave of questions from parents confused about the approach the companies are taking for emergency use authorization of the vaccine and skepticism from some who are weighing whether to get their children vaccinated when the risk of serious infection remains relatively low. Experts worry there will be even more hesitancy among parents; only 22 percent of children ages 5 to 11 are vaccinated, according to Washington Post data.
The companies, which are seeking emergency use authorization for the shots, have begun submitting data on the safety and efficacy of the first two doses. But the move comes after the companies announced in December that the immune response generated in 2-to-4-year-olds was not sufficiently robust. But the companies said the vaccine had triggered a strong enough response in children 6 months to 2 years old. A third shot was added to the trial to increase the immune response.
The whipsawing has given some parents like Bianco pause about whether they should rush to get their young children the shot as soon as it’s available.
“I don’t feel like it should be my responsibility to read through the trial data to make an informed decision for my family, and that’s not the approach we’ve taken with the other members of our family,” said Bianco, referring to herself, her husband and the 6-year-old. “With under-5s, I want to know more and I feel like the responsibility is now on me to do that.”
Katie Harmon, who lives in Laramie, Wyo., and has a 6-year old son with severe disabilities, said she “bawled” when she heard the news, hoping her 4-year-old daughter might soon be rolling up her sleeve.
“It’s not only for her own protection, but for Max,” Harmon said, referring to her son, who requires around-the-clock care including for his breathing. “One of the most frustrating parts has been feeling left behind while everyone else is moving on.”
Pfizer has been testing 3-microgram doses for the youngest children — less than a third of the dose authorized for 5-to-11-year-olds and one-tenth of an adult dose. Moderna, which also produces an mRNA vaccine and is conducting clinical trials, was asked by the Food and Drug Administration last month to increase the number of participants. Those factors have led some parents to wonder about waiting for a higher dose if their child is about to turn 5 — or even to hold out for Moderna’s data.
In an email, FDA spokeswoman Stephanie Caccomo said the omicron surge had generated data “impacting the potential benefit-risk profile of a vaccine for the youngest children.”
About 3 in 10 parents of children younger than 5 said they will get their children vaccinated as soon as they are eligible, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll released Tuesday.
After news broke that vaccines may soon be available, Harmon and her husband had a long talk, she said, about whether to get their daughter vaccinated soon or to wait for September, when she will be 5. They decided to act as soon as they can.
“We would rather go for a little less protection than waiting,” Harmon said. “Even a little bit of hope is life sustaining.”
Christian Cornejo, a pediatrician at Mary’s Center, a community health center in Silver Spring, Md., doesn’t expect any greater hesitancy among parents of younger children: The new age group fits right into his vaccination comfort zone, which may make delivering the shots easier.
“That’s what I do every day,” said Cornejo, who serves as executive vice president for medicine at the center.
He conducts 13 well exams during the first five years of a child’s life, seven of which include routine childhood immunizations — all of them opportunities to discuss coronavirus vaccination. During winter months, youngsters often come in for flu shots.
He has far fewer opportunities to talk about vaccination with parents of the 5-to-11-year-olds who became eligible for a higher dose of the Pfizer vaccine in early November, because they have no routine vaccinations until they reach 11.
About a third of the families he sees are looking forward to getting their children vaccinated, he said. Cornejo expects an additional one-third to be persuaded when he explains the science. And then there’s the third, he says, that is more cautious.
“It’s a mixed bag,” Cornejo said of the older children. “It depends on the day.”
For many parents, deciding whether to get their child vaccinated will come down to the counsel and advice they receive from pediatricians. Previous research from the Kaiser Family Foundation has shown that 3 in 4 parents trust their child’s pediatrician or health-care provider to share reliable information, and that pediatricians are the most trusted source of vaccine information for parents across racial and ethnic lines.
Lemi Hurt, a vaccinated mother of an 18-month-old daughter, said she has “mixed emotions” over whether to get her toddler vaccinated. Hurt, who became infected in recent weeks, pulled her daughter out of day care for fear of exposing her to the virus and wants to feel safe about sending her back — but still wants more information.
Hurt, who lives in Brooklyn, said she probably won’t rush to get her daughter vaccinated but will probably end up listening to the pediatrician’s advice.
“Part of me wants to just trust the science and trust they’re not going to harm my baby,” Hurt said. “It’s a lot of confusion. I want to trust, and I will have to see. Am I going to rush out as soon as they say it’s available? No.”
Richard Besser, a pediatrician and the president and chief executive of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, said the discussions that take place in the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committees will inform how he counsels parents on whether to get their youngsters vaccinated. He said ensuring that no corners were cut, that the data supports whatever recommendation the FDA and CDC make will be critical in “whether I say to a parent there’s pros and cons and I’m here to support you whichever way you want to go versus I really think your child should get this.”
“This is one where smart scientists are going to disagree with each other. This isn’t a slam dunk and I think that we all benefit when data, science, evidence, is openly debated,” Besser said.
Miren Algorri, a family child-care provider in San Diego, said that 11 of the 12 families she works with are, like her, “very excited” by the prospect of being able to vaccinate their children, including babies too young to wear masks, whom Algorri holds in her arms.
The one outlier is a newcomer, explained Algorri, who recently had to close her business for more than a week after being diagnosed with covid-19, despite having been vaccinated.
Algorri thinks the mother, a recent immigrant, has been influenced by people who are anti-vaccine who provided support after she came to the United States. But she is optimistic that the mother will change her views. Her child has received other routine vaccines that are required by law.
“It’s just a matter of time,” said Algorri, who emphasizes the close relationships she develops with parents. “This is truly a sisterhood,” she said. “It’s just a matter of providing more resources, of literature and embracing her on the topic.”
Brighid Tracy, who has joined an online home-school preschool group for her children, is also part of a Facebook group where parents can share recipes and their frustrations. She said she and her husband made up their minds some time ago that their small children would be vaccinated.
“I have no hesitation for under-5s,” said Tracy, who works for the court system in Maryland and has three children younger than 5, including an infant. “If we were still in 2020, I might have discussed it with the pediatrician and asked. At this point, no. They are getting it.”
The past two years have been a constant juggle of canceled child care, she said, and the omicron variant surge has been particularly trying — and expensive. To avoid exposures, she reverted to online grocery shopping as she had done early in the pandemic.
“It almost feels worse than March 2020,” she said.
Tracy hopes the vaccines will provide some relief from the constant stress and strategy shifts that now play out with other parents online.
Chris Nammour, a product marketing manager in Seattle, said he and other parents of small children who had been “feeling very forgotten” during the rollout of vaccines united online to follow developments. Many of them joined a Facebook group called Protect Their Future, a grass-roots network of physicians, parents and advocates that collected more than 6,000 signatures on a petition and also put together a letter to the FDA from almost 500 physicians asking for the shots to be made available to younger children.
Nammour now says his plan is to look closely at the data, in hopes of getting his 2½-year-old daughter vaccinated by the end of February.
That may be optimistic. The logistics of getting mini doses into little arms are daunting.
Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers, said they weren’t expecting this sudden change of schedule.
“You know, we see this in the news,” Hannan said. Her organization has grown accustomed to adapting quickly and reached out to Pfizer as well as to the CDC for details on how the doses will be packaged, stored, shipped and coded, how much vaccine will be available, and how the shots should be allocated to ensure access in all communities.
“We don’t have any of that information,” Hannan said.