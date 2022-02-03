As a result, people with the traditional form of Medicare have been able to get free tests only with a prescription from a doctor or other health-care practitioner or from one of 20,000 testing sites nationwide — options that critics have decried as inadequate. About 4 in 10 Medicare beneficiaries have chosen a newer version of the program, known as Medicare Advantage, that relies on managed care plans. In that version, some insurance companies cover the tests while others do not.
Administration officials said the main obstacle is that the law and regulations for the traditional version of Medicare do not allow for coverage of over-the-counter medical products, such as the coronavirus tests people use at home.
In a “news alert” issued Thursday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, officials said a new initiative will enable people on Medicare to get up to eight such tests a month through “eligible pharmacies and other participating entities” starting in early spring. The announcement noted this is the first time the insurance program has covered an over-the-counter test at no cost to consumers.
The announcement did not say how many pharmacies will participate or where they will be located — or what date this will begin. Health officials said CMS, the agency within the Department of Health and Human Services that oversees Medicare, has “identified a pathway” that will allow the program to pay the pharmacies directly, allowing people with Medicare to get tests without having to pay.
“This is a step forward, but it’s too soon to say how easy it will be for people with Medicare to get free tests,” said Tricia Neuman, who directs the program on Medicare at the Kaiser Family Foundation, a health-policy organization. “That will depend on how many pharmacies become eligible to participate, whether these pharmacies and providers serve all communities, and how quickly this all happens.”