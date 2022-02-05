Califf spent much of his career at Duke University School of Medicine, where he was founding director of the Duke Clinical Research Institute, one of the largest academic clinical trial operations in the world. He joined the FDA in 2015, becoming commissioner the following year. After leaving the agency, he became a senior adviser for Verily, the Alphabet-owned research organization devoted to life sciences, earning more than $2.7 million in salary between January 2020 and roughly mid-October 2021, according to Califf’s financial disclosures. He netted more than $77,600 serving on the board of two pharmaceutical companies, as well as stock options with all three.