Senior administration officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and presidential counselor Steven J. Ricchetti, have called senators on Califf’s behalf, according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal activities. Jeffrey Zients, the coronavirus response coordinator, also is set to make calls, the official said.
Califf, 71, a cardiologist and clinical-trial expert who led the agency during the last year of the Obama administration, has talked to or met with 43 senators, perhaps more than any other Biden nominee, the official said. Califf plans to meet with another half-dozen next week. HHS, meanwhile, is holding daily huddles with Califf and key lawmakers to answer questions and discuss strategy.
“It will be close; it will be bipartisan,” the official said. “We are confident we have the votes.”
A Senate rejection of Califf would be a black eye for an administration whose senior health team has struggled to get ahead of the coronavirus pandemic and to issue clear and consistent messages to the public. It would also mean continued uncertainty for the FDA, where overextended staffers have worked nonstop on coronavirus vaccines and treatments, while juggling controversies involving Alzheimer’s disease drugs and vaping rules.
Politico reported last week that Califf allies believed the White House wasn’t doing enough to secure the votes for his confirmation — a view the White House official vigorously disputed.
When Califf was nominated for the FDA post in November, his confirmation was viewed as a sure bet. In 2016, he was approved for the top FDA job 89 to 4, with overwhelming support from Republicans who viewed him as an academic powerhouse who worked well with the pharmaceutical industry. But most Republican support evaporated this time as antiabortion groups marshaled opposition. Susan B. Anthony List, which is helping lead the opposition, said senators who vote for Califf will be dinged on the organization’s scorecard on abortion.
The abortion foes’ opposition to Califf centers on the medication used for chemical abortions — also known as the abortion pill.
During Califf’s tenure in 2016, the FDA eased restrictions on the medication, allowing it to be used longer into a woman’s pregnancy and focusing reporting requirements on deaths, rather than nonfatal complications. Antiabortion groups were further inflamed in December when the agency made permanent a policy to allow people to get the drug by mail. At his confirmation hearing shortly before the FDA announcement, Califf said he trusted the staff to make the right decision based on the data.
“It’ll be really hard for Republicans to explain this vote away to their constituents,” said Mallory Carroll, a spokeswoman for the group.
Democrats who oppose Califf have different issues. Some are suspicious of his past relationships with the drug industry, while others are upset about what they describe as FDA’s lax regulation of opioids. Opponents include Sens. Richard Blumenthal (Conn.), Maggie Hassan (N.H.), Edward J. Markey (Mass.) and Joe Manchin III (W.Va.). Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who caucuses with the Democrats, also has said he will vote no.
Califf spent much of his career at Duke University School of Medicine, where he was founding director of the Duke Clinical Research Institute, one of the largest academic clinical trial operations in the world. He joined the FDA in 2015, becoming commissioner the following year. After leaving the agency, he became a senior adviser for Verily, the Alphabet-owned research organization devoted to life sciences, earning more than $2.7 million in salary between January 2020 and roughly mid-October 2021, according to Califf’s financial disclosures. He netted more than $77,600 serving on the board of two pharmaceutical companies, as well as stock options with all three.
“I feel that there needs to be a really new era, clean break in the leadership of the FDA,” Blumenthal, who voted against Califf in 2016, said Thursday. “I’m also concerned about his history and potential ties to the pharmaceutical industry.”
Joseph S. Ross, a Yale University expert in health policy who has studied the FDA extensively, said he is mystified by the predictions that Califf would be a tool of industry.
“He had a long history of industry-supported research, but he conducted himself at the highest level,” Ross said. “He had a reputation for pushing back against companies and being a fair-minded individual. It’s not wrong to work with industry. It is wrong to be influenced by industry, and he has not been.”
To win the support of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who also expressed concerns about industry ties, Califf agreed to new ethics restrictions. Those would include recusing himself as commissioner for an extra two years from involvement in matters related to companies with which he had a working relationship. And for four years after leaving government, he would promise to turn down jobs or compensation from any medical-product firms with which he interacts.
Other senators have made demands. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), chairman of the influential Senate Finance Committee, sent Califf a letter Friday asking for specifics on how he would hold drug companies accountable for delivering follow-up data under the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway for drugs. That follows a furor over the FDA’s approval of a pricey Alzheimer’s drug. Wyden hasn’t expressed direct opposition to the nominee.
During his confirmation hearing, Califf promised to conduct a comprehensive review of opioids, but Markey has said Califf’s commitments don’t go far enough to win his vote.
Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) said he is slated to talk to Califf early next week — and that he leans toward voting yes, though he hasn’t made a decision. He said private-sector experience is not “disqualifying” in his view.
“But I want to understand how he draws his red lines and how he’s going to make sure that we’re working in the public interest,” Schatz told The Washington Post on Thursday.
The rough water on the Democratic side means the administration will need to pick up five Republican votes — or potentially six, if Luján isn’t back — to get Califf confirmed, unless some Democratic no’s are converted to yeses.
The small number of Republicans who support Califf say they want to end uncertainty at an agency that has not had a permanent leader for 13 stress-filled months dominated by the pandemic.
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told The Post on Thursday that he would like to see Califf confirmed as soon as possible. “I think that’s very important for our country,” he said.
Last month, the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee advanced Califf’s nomination in a 13-to-8 vote. He received the support of four Republican lawmakers: the panel’s top Republican, Sen. Richard Burr (N.C.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Romney. Burr has heaped praise on Califf and has been supportive. A spokesperson for Collins said the senator plans to continue her support for Califf. Murkowski’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Retiring Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), whose support had been assumed, recently indicated to Politico that he has not decided how he would vote on Califf.
It’s not clear when the full Senate will vote on the nomination.
Senate HELP Committee Chair Patty Murray (D-Wash.) “is currently working with the administration to talk to her colleagues about Dr. Califf’s qualifications and hopes he can be confirmed as quickly as possible,” according to a Democratic committee aide.
A former senior administration health official said that even the limited Republican support could fade because of the opposition from antiabortion forces.
“The longer this hangs out, the worse it is for Califf,” the former official added, speaking on the condition of anonymity to avoid the White House’s ire.
The former official said until recently, the White House had not provided enough muscle to help Califf — “though to be fair, until this abortion thing blew up, everybody probably thought he would get confirmed without a lot of effort.”
If Califf’s nomination is rejected, the FDA’s acting commissioner — veteran drug regulator Janet Woodcock — could run the agency for another 210 days, the Government Accountability Office has indicated.