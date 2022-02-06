The short answer: probably. In Alaska, where residents are accustomed to Arctic conditions, Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink tweeted that “tests will work after one freeze cycle,” based on information from manufacturers.
However, recommendations can change based on the temperature and the length of time the test sits outside before it is used.
The Food and Drug Administration and test manufacturers advise reading and following the instructions on the box or online, which includes recommended temperatures, to ensure safe storage.
“Since shipping conditions may vary, test developers perform stability testing to ensure that the test performance will remain stable when tests are stored at various temperatures,” the FDA said, “including shipping during the summer in very hot regions and in the winter in very cold regions.”
The FDA advises that people bring in the package of tests when it arrives. Leave it unopened inside until it reaches room temperature, for at least two hours. Tests should be performed in temperatures ranging from 59 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the agency.
Abbott Laboratories’ BinaxNow tests should be stored in a place that is between 35.6 and 86 degrees and be used at room temperature, Abbott spokeswoman Kim Modory told The Washington Post. Other tests have similar storage temperature recommendations, including Ellume, Flowflex and iHealth.
“But if the test is stored outside the temperature range for a relatively short period of time — for a couple of hours, up to a day or two — it will be fine to use,” Modory added.
High temperatures, on the other hand, can cause critical damage to a central component of the test, the reagent, experts say.
Amy J. Mathers, an associate professor of medicine and pathology at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, offered an analogy: When cooking an egg, you cannot undo it. Tests that researchers heated to extreme temperatures were less sensitive to positive samples. But, Mathers added, in the case of freezing, evidence suggests the tests are still usable at room temperature.
To check if the test shouldn’t be used, look at the “control” indication. Aside from that and physical damage on the packaging or test, there is no way to tell whether a test won’t work, Mathers said.
Brands’ recommendations vary, so she suggested checking the instructions, comparing the process to preparing to bake an extravagant cake: “You’d kind of read through the whole recipe first and then do it.”
“These tests were designed to be run by trained professionals,” Mathers said. “And then we’re asking everybody to run them in their homes. Just make sure you follow all the instructions all the way through.”
If you have coronavirus symptoms or you were exposed and your test comes back negative, isolate and ask a doctor about further testing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
