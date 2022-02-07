If you suddenly notice a new ringing or buzzing in the ears that lasts for more than a day or so, see an ENT as soon as possible, Hildrew says. “We can always prescribe steroids to reduce inflammation, especially if we think the tinnitus is due to an underlying viral infection,” he says. The doctor will also check your ears to rule out issues like an ear infection or Ménière’s disease, a chronic illness that sometimes causes vertigo and hearing loss, as well as tinnitus.