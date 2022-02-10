The growing list reflects a transition moment in a country where state leaders appear eager to find a new normal — but advice from health officials remains confusing for many. Many health professionals, including officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are advising people to keep wearing masks.

“We continue to recommend masking in areas of high and substantial transmission,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday. “That’s much of the country right now, in public indoor settings.” The White House urged Americans to follow the CDC’s guidelines.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The recent state announcements underscore a transition to a “stage where we’re allowing people to make more individual choices,” said Robert Wachter, chair of the department of medicine at the University of California at San Francisco.