The remote South Pacific nation had been bracing for a potential spate of infections in recent days. Officials announced Saturday that a traveler tested positive for the omicron variant after returning to New Zealand last week after spending eight days on the islands — though Brown said that the case confirmed on Sunday is “not connected” to that visitor.

The individual who was confirmed positive on Sunday is “traveling with two others, and they will all remain in isolation until they no longer test positive for covid-19,” Brown said. Officials did not explicitly say if the two others had been tested. It was “helpful,” he added, that the individual had been staying in private accommodations rather than at a resort or motel.

The individual who tested positive is vaccinated, the prime minister said, and had tested negative before boarding a flight from New Zealand. Officials have begun contact tracing efforts to track the person’s movements since arriving in Rarotonga and determine potential close contacts.

The first confirmed case in the Cook Islands comes one month after the islands restarted air travel after maintaining strict restrictions since the start of the pandemic. The Cook Islands government declared on Jan. 13 that the “reopening of borders allows for two-way quarantine-free travel from New Zealand.”

“Every step we have taken has led us to the point today where we remain covid-19 free,” Brown said at the time. He said the closure had taken a mental and financial toll, and “keeping our borders closed indefinitely was no longer a viable option.”

The sandy islands are a self-governing parliamentary democracy but coordinate with New Zealand on international affairs.

The government has hailed its vaccination rate, with the prime minister calling it a “factor that is in our favor as it slows the spread of transmission.” According to the nation’s health ministry, 98 percent of the population age 12 and older has received at least a first vaccine dose, with 96 percent receiving two doses and 67 percent getting a booster shot.

Until now, the nation of about 17,000 people had been one of fewer than a dozen regions, countries, territories or areas with zero reported coronavirus cases, according to the World Health Organization’s coronavirus tracker.

“I understand that some of you may feel frightened or anxious, but please rest assured that all branches of our government are working together to deal with this situation to protect us all,” Brown said during his Sunday briefing. “We have expected this virus, we have prepared for it, and we are ready to fight it.”