Data from nearly 58,000 postmenopausal women who were tracked for more than a decade showed that, independently, social isolation increased heart disease by 8 percent and loneliness increased it by 5 percent, but the effect was much stronger for those who reported high levels of both feelings, giving them a 13 to 27 percent higher risk for cardiovascular problems than women with low levels of both. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for U.S. women, responsible for 1 in 5 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The researchers said that one-fourth of adults 65 and older are socially isolated (women more often than men) and one-third of those 45 and older feel lonely. Although similar, loneliness and social isolation are not the same.