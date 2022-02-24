New research shows MIS-C has also occurred in a very small number of individuals who had been vaccinated. In a study published Tuesday in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health, CDC researchers found 21 cases of MIS-C out of more than 21 million individuals ages 12 to 20 — or about one per million — who had received at least one dose of the vaccine between December 2020 through August 2021. All but six of the 21 individuals showed evidence that they were previously infected with covid-19, which has been linked with MIS-C cases. The authors stressed they could not determine if vaccination contributed to the illness in those cases.

Even though MIS-C is rare, health experts say children are much more likely to get it after covid-19 than after vaccination and, in fact, the coronavirus vaccine may even help prevent it. Data published in January in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report found two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was about 91 percent effective at preventing MIS-C.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“The vaccine is safe, and the data, if anything, should make parents feel better about getting it,” said Sophie Katz, a pediatric infectious diseases doctor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Katz said the data shows that the chances of a child developing MIS-C after the coronavirus vaccine is about one in a million. “Your child is twice as likely to get struck by lightning than to get MIS-C after the vaccine,” she said.