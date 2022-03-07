“The nation is not yet at the next normal,” the experts — who include six members of the Biden transition team’s covid advisory board, prominent researchers and former leaders of the CDC and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration — wrote in their 136-page report, warning against “complacency, inaction, or premature triumphalism” in the fight against the coronavirus. The group also launched a website, covidroadmap.org, detailing the tactics it recommends for “living with covid” and calling for a shift in focus to combat all respiratory viral illnesses.

“Trying to eliminate covid is not realistic,” the experts write. The group also cautioned that the virus is not yet at low enough levels to be considered “endemic.”

The group consulted with the White House in January and February, and some of its recommendations are similar to those in a plan that President Biden previewed in last week’s State of the Union address. But the experts’ proposal offers much more detail on how to combat the threat from the coronavirus and other infectious diseases, said Ezekiel Emanuel, a bioethicist at the University of Pennsylvania who coordinated the efforts.

For instance, while the White House urges additional research into long covid, the outside experts lay out nearly 20 discrete goals related to the illness, including calling on the Social Security Administration to ensure that people with long covid qualify for disability benefits; having the CDC create an official count of long covid cases; and setting up a long covid task force, led by the surgeon general or another senior official.

Emanuel also was critical of efforts to research long covid through the National Institutes of Health and the CDC, saying the federal government-backed studies were moving too slowly and were too small in scope.

“They need to be recruiting hundreds of thousands of people rapidly, and getting answers in months — not years,” Emanuel said.

White House officials said they valued the group’s input but said they are consulting with multiple teams of experts, having solicited advice from approximately two dozen outside groups and other officials to develop the administration’s plan.

The report was co-authored by some of the most prominent national experts on covid, including Harvard University immunologist Kizzmekia Corbett, University of Washington computational virologist Trevor Bedford, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia pediatrician Paul Offit and Rick Bright of the Rockefeller Foundation. The 53 contributors also include former CDC director Julie Gerberding, senior leaders at the Covid Collaborative and multiple officials who served in senior roles in the Clinton, Bush and Obama administrations.

Their recommendations include numerous positions espoused by Biden administration officials, including investing in next-generation vaccines and therapeutics, moving faster to fight new variants and keeping schools open. They also call for new dashboards that would offer the public and policymakers information on when to consider imposing health restrictions such as mask-wearing.

Compared with the White House report, the outside experts’ effort focused more on issues such as improving air quality, given evidence that poor indoor ventilation is linked to the spread of the coronavirus and other respiratory illnesses. Experts listed tactics that they said go further than the White House plan, such as requiring updated standards and building codes, publicly posting air-quality results for individual buildings, and providing subsidies to boost indoor air quality for low-income communities and households.

“The public does not understand the paramount importance of clean indoor air,” David Michaels, a George Washington University professor who led OSHA during the Obama administration and helped write the report, said in an email. “A communications campaign from the White House and the agencies would motivate workers and residents to push building operators to clean the air.”

The experts said fighting covid presents an opportunity to tackle other respiratory illnesses such as influenza, given the applicability of protections such as mask-wearing and that as many as 50,000 Americans may die in a bad flu season.

They also proposed tactics to address problems that have persisted throughout the pandemic, such as vaccine hesitancy and lack of trust in government agencies.For instance, the experts recommended overhauling the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, saying that the self-reported data is unreliable and it has been exploited by anti-vaccine groups to spread misinformation. They also detail strategies to increase support for embattled public agencies such as the CDC, arguing that the agency can “rebuild trust and credibility” through a “steady drumbeat” of evidence-based advice, convening an independent advisory council and adopting more transparency about how it sets guidance.

The report’s recommendations are intended for audiences beyond the White House, said Vivian Riefberg, a University of Virginia professor who contributed to the plan, citing goals such as ensuring that health workers responding to the pandemic are supported with fully funded mental health services.

“[W]e hope other local and state governments as well as the private and nonprofit sectors will also take actions,” Riefberg wrote in an email.

The experts said that a White House proposal for $22.5 billion in new funding for the domestic and global coronavirus response fell far short of the actual need. Emanuel called for $100 billion in additional covid funding across the next year, followed by about $15 billion per year.