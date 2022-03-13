Built in 1918, the Piedmont sanitarium in Burkeville, Va., was the first facility of its kind in the nation. It served tuberculosis patients barred by law from TB facilities that served White people. Over 12,000 patients were treated at the state-sponsored sanitarium.

Researchers at Virginia Tech and the University of Central Florida are delving into Piedmont’s four-decade history and uncovering stories of patients and the nurses who treated them.

Health disparities were a fact of life for Black Virginians, and tuberculosis was no different. State figures from 1920 show that Black people died of tuberculosis nearly twice as often as their White counterparts.

In an age before antibiotics, treatment options were limited. Sanitariums were a way to isolate patients and reduce community spread. Black patients who “took the cure” at Piedmont were put on a medically supervised regimen of rest, fresh air and exercise.

They were assisted by a unique set of nurses — Black women pursuing advanced training at Piedmont. As they honed their skills, these nurses grappled with inequity, “eugenicist policies, and paternalistic assumptions,” the researchers write for Nursing Clio, a peer-reviewed blog project on the history of gender and medicine.

In the mid 1960s, the state shut down the sanitarium. A state-run geriatric hospital is now on the site.

Today, tuberculosis rates have fallen dramatically, and in 2020 there were just 8,916 reported cases in the United States.

Inequality still casts its shadow over TB. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 89 percent of all new cases occur among racial and ethnic minority groups. In 2020, 3.4 percent of new patients were Black, compared with 0.4 percent of White patients.

The historians are in search of more information. They’re asking people to contribute details about nurses, patients and associated community members at their website.

Do you know anything about a past Piedmont resident? Visit bit.ly/PiedmontTB to learn more about the site and pass along tips.

