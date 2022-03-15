The legislation, which passed the Senate by unanimous consent, still must pass the House and be signed by President Biden to become law. House leaders and White House officials said Tuesday they were not immediately prepared to comment on the timing of those steps. Under the measure, the shift to permanent daylight saving time would take effect next year.

Murray, chair of the Senate’s health panel, and Rubio have argued that switching clocks back and forth by one hour every spring and fall has led to increased heart attacks and strokes, in addition to hurting retailers by curbing daylight hours available for shopping — views backed by health and business groups. Other senators argued Tuesday that the measure is broadly popular and would increase safety.

Once the clocks are rolled back in the winter, “we have sunset in Rhode Island at 4:15. 4:15!” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.). “That means everybody … if they work regular 9-to-5 hours … they are driving home in the pitch dark. And there’s no real need for it. So let’s make it 5:15 instead.”

Nearly two-thirds of Americans want to stop the twice-per-year clock change, according to an Economist/YouGov poll in November 2021. More than 40 states, including Maryland, are considering their own changes to end the shifting, pending federal legislation.

A House panel last week considered whether to enact permanent daylight saving time, although a neurologist testified that it would be healthier to adopt permanent standard time instead, citing research into circadian rhythms and release of hormones such as cortisol.

“I’m pleased to see momentum building after our hearing last week on the impacts of springing forward and falling back,” said Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee. “The hearing showed there is widespread agreement on coming up with a permanent solution and I‘m hopeful that we can end the silliness of the current system soon.”