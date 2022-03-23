Coronavirus vaccines performed spectacularly well against the original version of the virus circulating in 2020, preventing most illness and infections in adults. But the virus has evolved, and those same shots provide far less protection against omicron infections in adults. The same was true for the children in Moderna’s trial, who were between 6 months and 5 years old.
Regulators will spend the coming weeks scrutinizing data and details, and will make the call on whether the vaccine is safe and effective in children. Here’s what we know about the vaccine so far and the next steps.