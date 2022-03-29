The second booster is expected to become available immediately after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reaches a decision on who should get it.

The CDC is expected to say that people in the age group may get a fourth shot, instead of an explicit recommendation that they do so, a reflection of the ongoing debate about the benefits of additional doses and uncertainties about the future of the pandemic. The agency is also expected to highlight vulnerable populations within the age group who may get the shot.

The BA.2 “stealth” omicron variant is expected to soon become the dominant strain. Here is what you need to know about a possible new wave of infections. (Video: Brian Monroe, John Farrell/The Washington Post, Photo: The Washington Post)

The messenger RNA boosters will be available to people regardless of which brand of coronavirus vaccine they initially received, including Johnson & Johnson recipients.

Experts, who have been inundated with questions from family members and emails from the public seeking advice, said they hoped the agency would give clear guidance to help people and health-care providers navigate the situation.

“I’ve been getting multiple inquiries from lay friends over the past few days: ‘What does this mean, and what should I do?’ ” said John P. Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York. “I find it increasingly difficult to tell friends what they should do. It’s becoming really problematic.”

The primary benefit of a fourth shot is thought to be protection against severe illness, and that risk can vary dramatically among people 50 and older. Not all experts are convinced the benefits are clear, and some have debated about whether the age cutoff should be 60 or older. A matrix of factors — including underlying health conditions, age, and time since last booster dose or infection — could play a role in what a person should consider in risk vs. benefit.

A 70-year-old with diabetes and high blood pressure, for example, who received a booster dose in October probably would be at dramatically different risk from covid-19 than a 50-year-old with no underlying health conditions. Tens of millions of people were infected with the omicron variant during the winter surge, and those people’s immune systems have been effectively boosted — so they may not need another shot now.

Evidence in support of a fourth dose is limited and mixed, based largely on data from Israel — where people 60 and older have been able to receive a second booster shot. Israeli studies have supported the idea that an additional shot could be lifesaving for people older than 60 but have also suggested the shots will have marginal benefits for young, healthy people and offer only short-term and modest protection against getting infected.

One preprint study from Israel found a 78 percent reduction in death among people older than 60 who received a fourth shot, compared with those who received only three shots. Another preprint found a lower rate of cases of severe illness among people older than 60 but was limited, covering only a two-week period in late January.

Data included in a letter to the editor of the New England Journal of Medicine provided a more mixed picture. Among health-care workers in Israel, a fourth shot increased virus-blocking antibodies. But that boost provided little protection against infection, and people who became infected experienced few symptoms regardless of whether they had received three or four shots. Vaccinated people had relatively high amounts of virus in their nose, suggesting they could pass the infection to others.

The Israeli data underscored that boosters’ effects are transient and that a fourth-dose strategy is a short-term approach. An Israeli preprint study published last week before peer review found that a fourth dose was 73 percent protective against severe illness over the course of 10 weeks of follow-up. But the protection against infection was modest and short-lived, peaking at 64 percent three weeks after the vaccination and falling to about 29 percent.

Timing the shots’ peak protection to the time of greatest risk from the virus is tricky. No one knows when future variants will emerge, and scientists are uncertain even about known threats. Infections from the BA.2 version of the omicron variant are ticking upward in the United States, but some health officials have said they don’t expect BA.2 to cause a surge. Some experts predict a surge next winter.

In terms of giving a second booster, Moore said, “Should you do it now — and in the fall? Or in the fall — and not now? This is where it gets head-spinning. What is the long-term intent, and what is the long-term policy?”

Separate from Tuesday’s action, the FDA plans next week to convene external advisers who will debate the long-term booster dose strategy for the general population. Vaccine makers are working on shots they believe will provide more durable protection. In recent days, leaders from Pfizer, and German partner BioNTech, and Moderna have indicated they believe new versions of their vaccines, including formulations that incorporate two variants of the coronavirus, will create longer-lasting immunity.

“I think about my family — my loved ones, and what I would say. … I would probably tell them to just kind of hang back until there’s clear evidence of a rise in their area,” said Natalie Dean, a biostatistics expert at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health in Atlanta. “There’s something to the timing of it — and where numbers remain low and they’ve been boosted not that long ago, a few months ago, I wouldn’t go out and tell them they need that right now.”

The lack of scientific certainty may feed confusion about who should get boosted and why. Already, large swaths of people who are eligible for a third shot have not received an immunization.

Of the estimated 55.7 million people in the United States who are ages 65 and older, 88 percent are fully vaccinated and 59 percent boosted, according to CDC data. Nearly 63 million Americans are 50 to 64, with 82 percent fully vaccinated and 42 percent boosted.