In most cases, the second booster will be a fourth dose of one of the mRNA vaccines. It may be a third shot for people who initially received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or a fifth shot for some immunocompromised people who needed three shots to complete their initial vaccination series.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also updated its booster guidance Tuesday, paving the way for second boosters being available as early as Wednesday. The authorization does not extend to people under 50, who generally develop longer-lasting immunity from vaccines. The FDA plans to convene external advisers next week to debate a long-term booster strategy for the general population.
Here’s what you need to know about a fourth dose.