For me, leaving the home where I had raised my children and built a community that ran 20-years deep was foundation shaking. It followed personal losses and became the straw that broke my back. I spiraled into depression. If it weren’t for the ability to stay connected to my home community via visits, frequent texts and phone calls, I’m not sure I would have pulled out of it.

My experience, however, falls on the lighter end of the spectrum because I moved by choice. For others — think Ukrainian refugees — leaving home, culture and country behind is traumatic. Finding a way to health and happiness has a much higher bar in these situations. Yet in both examples, it is that longing for home that can serve as the foundation, eventually allowing you to find that path.

“Generally speaking, longing for home can be a positive, although most people consider it a negative,” says Krystine Batcho, a professor of psychology at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, N.Y. “It is actually a character strength to be attached to home and family, and it can serve you well.”

Tough to let go

Longing for home is the primary form of nostalgia, and Roseann Capanna-Hodge, a licensed professional counselor based in Connecticut, says this is a natural reaction to relocation in any form. “We have a good deal of emotional encoding attached to home,” she says. “It’s generally a place of many significant life events and firsts. Any time there is a high level of emotional experience, it will have more staying power in your brain.”

Because of that, it’s only natural that most everyone on some level longs for bygone homes. “When you’re feeling low, you remember places and times that seemed better,” Capanna-Hodge says. “What’s important, however, is that you use that longing to recreate those experiences in a new way.”

This resonates with Jae Gruenke, who in 2016, was forced to leave her adopted home of Edinburgh, Scotland, along with her husband and young son. “We loved the place, the culture, and our community there,” says Gruenke, a 51-year-old California-based running coach. “We had every intention of staying, but the visa rules changed, and we had no choice but to leave.”

The family relocated to Germany for a few years before returning to the States. For a time, Gruenke couldn’t even allow herself to think of Edinburgh, so deep was her longing for it. “I woke up every day in a place I didn’t want to be,” she says. “My biggest responsibility was to my son, however, so I had to keep it together. I couldn’t let my mind stray to Edinburgh.”

Instead, Gruenke concentrated on doing the things she knew were helpful to her psyche. “I knew that movement, breathing and relaxation exercises helped me, so I used them as a tool to get through the day,” she says. “I also knew that building friendships was essential, so I looked to connect with my son’s school community in order to accomplish that.”

Gruenke was onto something here, by ensuring she wasn’t isolated. “People who can establish new social networks after relocating will recover more quickly,” Batcho says, “while people who don’t establish new relationships will be at higher risk of sinking into sadness and depression.”

For some of us, however, this can be a tall order. In my case, I became stuck on the fact that I already had a deep, long history with dear friends, and I didn’t want to replace them. Alexandria Williams, a 38-year-old Maryland-based marketing manager who relocated from Texas two years ago, also experienced this sentiment, but reframed it. “One of the biggest things I told myself was that I was building, not replacing, my relationships,” she says. “I’m still doing that.”

This extended beyond simply building new relationships and into new surroundings, culture and experiences, too. “I’m Texas through and through,” Williams says, “and all of my staples were gone — good tacos, my usual grocery stores — everything that was familiar.”

To move past her longing for home in this regard, Williams leaned on two new friends who introduced her to new experiences and locales. “This helped me reframe and understand that I wasn’t losing who I am or where I’m from, but forming a DMV Alex,” she says, referring to the acronym for D.C., Maryland and Virginia. “It has made me more resilient, and now I know that I can go anywhere and be okay.”

The positive outcomes

Indeed, building resilience is often an outcome of nostalgia and missing home, and can serve people well. This is on display right now in Ukraine, a country that knows how to rely on its nostalgia to resist invasion.

In 2018, Batcho wrote a paper on the role of personal nostalgia in helping Ukraine sustain resistance during World War II. She found that “nostalgia fortified the resistance by strengthening cultural identity, social bonds, attachment to home, and continuity of self. Nostalgic memories counteracted loneliness and supported cognitive-emotional coping during and after the struggle.”

Being able to recall past struggles and understand what it took to overcome them can be a powerful tool in moving beyond the grief of relocation. “This can even look like vicarious resilience,” Batcho says. “If someone from the past got through it, then so, too, can we.”

Even without an example of that in your life, there are steps you can take to move beyond your longing for home. “At first, indulge in the past,” Batcho says. “Look at old photos and remember people who meant a lot to you from that period.”

Capanna-Hodge recommends recalling what it was about a time and place that you loved. “If it was an activity like riding bikes in your old neighborhood, start to recreate that in your new location,” she says. “Maybe it was listening to music and dancing with your siblings or friends. These are little joys that you can bring into your life again, flipping the script.”

It also requires building new relationships and community. “There’s no getting around the fact that it takes time to find kindred spirits in a new location,” Gruenke says. “But your old relationships can become a force of wealth to remind you of your ability to form new ones.”

While Gruenke is feeling more settled and at home in California some six years after leaving Edinburgh, she admits that her longing for it still creeps in. “It’s almost like phantom limb syndrome,” she says. “But I won’t allow myself to immerse in the sadness. I remind myself that the best way forward is to view my new situation as a positive.”