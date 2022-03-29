The Food and Drug Administration is considering the authorization of a second coronavirus vaccine booster for anyone 50 and older to provide an extra layer of protection against a possible rise in infections. Meanwhile, the federal government is running out of money to provide a possible fourth shot for everyone. A $15 billion funding package is currently stalled in Congress. Republicans have said they want an accounting of the trillions of dollars the administration has already spent on the coronavirus response.
What questions do you have about the pandemic? The Post’s Fenit Nirappil, Lenny Bernstein and Yasmeen Abutaleb will take your questions on Tuesday at noon Eastern.
Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity
Looking for more? Read some of our recent coverage:
Sign up to get the most important developments about the coronavirus pandemic straight to your inbox every weekday. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.
Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.