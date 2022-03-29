Coronavirus: What you need to read

The latest: A surge in infections in Western Europe, fueled by the subvariant of omicron known as BA.2, has experts and health authorities on alert for another wave of the pandemic in the United States. See the latest coronavirus numbers and how the omicron variant has spread across the world.

At-home tests: Here’s how to use at-home covid tests, where to find them and how they differ from PCR tests.

Mask guidance: The CDC has eased mask recommendations for the vast majority of the country. The change followed a relaxation of restrictions by most Democratic governors responding to nosediving case counts and public pressure.

