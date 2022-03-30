The new website — which consolidates efforts launched earlier in the pandemic, such as covidtests.gov and vaccines.gov — also includes information on local virus spread, guidance on travel rules and restrictions, and a new tool to help Americans locate places to receive immediate antiviral treatments if they have covid.

We're launching https://t.co/fk7dyHLC9L today, a single site where you can find your second booster, or order free tests, or find out where you can go "test to treat:" get tested, and if positive, immediately get medicine to treat your case of COVID. Check it out: — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) March 30, 2022

Biden’s speech will also include “an urgent and direct message to Congress to act swiftly to secure funding for our covid response, and emphasize that the progress we have made is at severe risk if they fail to act,” according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the remarks.

The Biden administration has spent weeks calling on lawmakers to pass at least $22 billion in new covid funding, warning that U.S. officials are being forced to delay or cancel orders for vaccines, antivirals and other resources. But Senate Republicans have balked at setting aside new funding, after many House Democrats said they could not support a plan to repurpose funds that had already been pledged to states.

While federal regulators on Tuesday authorized a fourth shot of vaccine for Americans age 50 and older, U.S. officials have said they do not have enough funding to place advance orders for additional vaccine doses to cover all Americans, unless Congress passes the stalled package.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) have been negotiating a compromise funding package that could be announced this week, administration and congressional aides have said.

The president’s speech comes as U.S. covid infections and hospitalizations have plunged from the records set in January, driven by the fast-moving omicron variant, but with public health experts bracing for a potential rebound fueled by BA. 2, an omicron subvariant that has already fueled a surge of cases in Europe. But polls have shown that many Americans increasingly believe covid is a fading priority, with only one-third of voters in a Pew Research survey this month saying that the virus is a key issue that will affect their votes in this year’s midterm election.