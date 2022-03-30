The old illustrations show human bodies in creative and sometimes astonishing ways, depicting peeled-back skin and glimpses of a complex system of muscles and tendons and carefully labeled bones and organs.

The exhibition also tracks how anatomical depictions changed with the times. Artists in 18th-century Europe revered ancient Roman and Greek statues and used them to explore how humans are built. More modern artists used evolving media, from photography to screen printing and more, to examine and embody human forms.

One of the exhibition’s most astonishing displays is a 2018 portrait by Tavares Strachan. “Robert” represents the first Black astronaut, Robert Henry Lawrence Jr., who died in a tragic training accident when he was just 32. The astronaut’s anatomy is depicted in neon and glass, a delicate net of color-changing bones seemingly levitating into the sky.