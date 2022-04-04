Senate negotiators, including Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Richard Burr (R-N.C.), were seeking a compromise with Democrats, after lawmakers could not agree on a $15 billion package that would have included about $10 billion in domestic funding and $5 billion for the international response. The deal set to be announced Monday is expected to repurpose funding from previous stimulus packages, lawmakers said last week.

However, the agreement includes no money for the global response, which Biden officials have said is critical to protect Americans from the emergence of new, potentially dangerous variants in other parts of the world that would likely make their way to the United States. The administration had previously announced a plan overseen by the U.S. Agency for International Development to help boost administration of vaccines in developing nations, although USAID officials have said that they will be forced to pause the initiative without additional funding.

Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) had pushed the negotiators to fund the global response, and an earlier “agreement in principle” touted by Romney last Thursday would have included about $1 billion in global aid. But lawmakers were unable to agree on how to pay for that aid, said the people familiar with the deal. Democrats said they will seek to fund the administration’s international response through a separate legislative package later this year

Some House members warned last week that they would not support a package that failed to include funding for the global response.

“I don’t understand why we as a country would make this mistake. My constituents do not want another variant to shut down their lives,” Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-N.J.) said in an interview Thursday. “My constituents are already suffering higher prices because of covid-related economic disruptions, half a world away, in countries that are not adequately vaccinated."

Lawmakers have been racing to reach a deal to pay for continuing the pandemic response before leaving for a two-week recess on April 9, with lawmakers warning that failing to secure an agreement now could stall the U.S. response into May.

Public health experts said they were alarmed by the decision to drop funding for the global response.

"It demonstrates that one of the main take-home messages of this experience — that this is truly a global phenomenon — has not resonated or at least not resonated above politics,” said Jen Kates, director of global health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, calling the outcome “a victory for the virus.”