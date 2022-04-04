In an agency-wide email sent shortly after 1 p.m. after the leadership team was briefed, Walensky said she has hired a senior federal health official outside of the Atlanta-based agency to conduct a one-month review to “kick off an evaluation of CDC’s structure, systems, and processes.”

“Over the past year, I have heard from many of you that you would like to see CDC build on its rich history and modernize for the world around us,” Walensky wrote “I am grateful for your efforts to lean into the hard work of transforming CDC for the better. I look forward to our collective efforts to position CDC, and the public health community, for greatest success in the future.”

A copy of the email was shared with The Washington Post.

Since the pandemic began more than two years ago, the once-storied agency has been under fire for its response, from initial delays developing a coronavirus test and severely limiting eligibility for that test, followed by missteps often attributed to the Trump administration meddling in its guidance and weekly scientific reports. But even under the Biden administration, the agency’s guidance on masking, isolation and quarantine, and booster doses has also been repeatedly faulted for being confusing and slow.

A consistent criticism has been the agency’s failure to be agile, especially with analysis and release of real-time data. A wide-ranging pandemic plan with bipartisan support that would make the CDC director a Senate-confirmed post and make other changes to the agency passed a key Senate health committee, but is still awaiting a floor vote.

“Never in its 75-year history has CDC had to make decisions so quickly, based on often limited, real-time, and evolving science,” Walensky acknowledged in a statement. " … As we’ve challenged our state and local partners, we know that now is the time for CDC to integrate the lessons learned into a strategy for the future."

Walensky said the one-month effort, to begin April 11, would be led by Jim Macrae, associate administrator for primary health care at the Health Resources and Services Administration, or HRSA. HRSA and CDC are part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

She has also tapped three senior officials to gather feedback on the current structure and solicit suggestions for “strategic change.” They are Deb Houry, acting principal deputy director; Robin Bailey, chief operating officer and Sherri Berger, chief of staff and a longtime agency veteran who oversaw the agency’s budget for many years, and who is very close to Walensky.

“At the conclusion of this collective effort, we will develop new systems and processes to deliver our science and program to the American people, along with a plan for how CDC should be structured to facilitate the public health work we do,” Walensky wrote.

The review will occur while CDC streamlines its coronavirus management structure, which pulls teams from across the agency to manage the day-to-day covid response, and instead, returns more activities to existing offices, she wrote.

The email went out at a time when many of the agency’s more than 13,000 scientists, epidemiologists and public health experts are taking spring break vacations. But one CDC official welcomed the rethinking of CDC’s structure and processes. “It is NOT a bad thing, as covid has exposed some real weaknesses,” the individual wrote in an email, requesting anonymity to share thoughts candidly. “I do think substantive change will require legislation, and I don’t know if this Congress or the next will be capable of doing that.”

CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund wrote that the reorganization would build on changes already underway at the agency to speed up data reporting and other processes integral to the pandemic response. Walensky has sought to speed up publication of data and guidance, and to share more frequent updates with the public, officials have said.