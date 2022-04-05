It was found to be more prevalent among boys than girls and among youths who are overweight or obese. Among adults, about 96 million (or more than 1 in 3) have prediabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At any age, people with prediabetes are not only more likely to progress to Type 2 diabetes but also are at higher risk for heart disease. Also, most people who have prediabetes do not know it because the condition usually has no symptoms.

In most cases, prediabetes stems from the body’s problems with turning glucose, which comes from the foods you eat, into energy. That requires the hormone insulin to help move glucose from the bloodstream to the cells. If the body does not make enough insulin or cannot use it as it should (called insulin resistance), too much glucose remains in the bloodstream. Then, various blood tests would indicate prediabetes or diabetes. That progression is not inevitable.

Health experts say that medication may sometimes be needed to manage blood sugar levels. But for others, lifestyle changes — including a healthier diet, regular physical activity and, if needed, weight loss — may prevent diabetes from developing.