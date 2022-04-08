Emily Oster: Data that parents collect about their babies has limits

Once a week, Emily Oster — a Brown University economics professor who gives “unapologetically data-driven” parenting and pregnancy advice — shifts through the dozens of questions submitted on Instagram and answers them in short videos. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Many are common queries that have already been explained in one of her best-selling parenting books and Substack newsletter, and she has given endless advice on navigating the pandemic, helping parents troubleshoot if they should go to a wedding, take an unmasked baby on a plane or allow unvaccinated relatives to hold an infant. Her answers are peppered with data and references to research but also her experiences with her own two children.

When asked, on a scale of 1 to 10, how common it is for a 5-year-old to be a picky eater, Oster responded with an answer that hasn’t been peer reviewed: “Like a 17.”

Oster says that since her first book, “Expecting Better: Why the Conventional Pregnancy Wisdom Is Wrong — and What You Really Need to Know,” came out in 2014, she has seen “much more interest, overall, in people using data to think about their personal lives, whether that’s their parenting or their pregnancy or their exercise routines or anything else.”

Oster and I recently chatted more about the role data can play in parenting.

Jenna Johnson: Parents can collect a lot of data about their babies right now. I did not have a Snoo — one of these pricey robotic bassinets that will soothe and rock your baby to sleep — but many of my friends did, and it would give them color-coded readouts of how their babies slept. My own baby, who is now 11 months old, was a terrible, terrible sleeper, so I was tracking every second that she slept and loads of other data points in two different apps. I didn’t like the graphs that those apps generated, so at one point I had seventh-grade-style graph paper and was making my own line graphs and still couldn’t find the answer to why my daughter was a terrible sleeper.

Does all of this data lead us to make better parenting decisions? Or are there some limits to it?

Emily Oster: I think there are some limits, and you may have found them. … Perhaps a side effect of some of the increased interest in, knowledge and excitement about data is the feeling that it will save us in all situations. And that’s not true. Some of that is because when we’re looking for causal relationships in evidence, sometimes our data is very limited or it’s just very difficult to answer those questions — or the answer is kind of different for everybody. And then there are some places where the randomness is so much a part of the story that there’s more or less nothing data is going to tell you, except that there’s a bunch of noise.

And I think the example of the app-tracking, pattern-seeking that you are describing is a little bit in the space of: It may be comforting to feel like you have a little more control, but actually, over small periods of time, baby sleep is very unpredictable. No, it’s not unpredictable over large periods. And so when you step back, and you look at that data over the course of two years, you’re going to see some patterns emerge. … But the idea that I’m going to collect this evidence today and then I’m going to see: I left the window open two inches, and this is how much they slept, and then I left it open three inches and they slept less, so now two inches is right. … You’re overinterpreting the role of the window there by a wide margin.

Somebody once sent me a picture of a blanket they had knitted where every row was a day and every stitch was six minutes and it was colored whether the baby was asleep or not, for the whole first year of their life. It was just like this giant blanket. … If you do that for a year, you can kind of see the patterns in the blanket. It’s a good project.

Johnson: I mean, does this make us better parents in some ways, knowing every minute that your kid slept over a year?

Oster: No. It doesn’t make you a better parent. A lot of the first year of a child’s life is about trying to get through it — not that you don’t enjoy it, but it can be …

Johnson: Oh, I know what you mean.

Oster: It’s very hard. And I think we are often trying to seek control or a way to approach this that feels like we’re making progress. And so I wouldn’t discount the value of what you did with your graph paper, but you were doing it for you.

Johnson: Right.

Oster: Like it was for you to be like, “Okay, this is going to make me feel better to write it down. I have my colored pencils, and I’m going to color this in.” And even though in reality, it probably didn’t affect your kid’s sleep, if it made you happier or feel more confident, that’s actually worth a lot. So there’s kind of a data for confidence as opposed to data for sleep.

Johnson: It has been two long years with this pandemic, and some parents have started carefully reading scientific studies and have become deeply versed in CDC rules — or deeply versed in: When is it just a runny nose? And when is it more than a runny nose? Has the pandemic changed the way some parents consider data? How some parents look at risk analysis?

Oster: There are a few things that I perceive having happened. One is that parents, non-parents, everyone got much more comfortable with the idea of data and statistics. Whether it is always that we understand it better, I’m not sure, but there’s clearly been a push to engage with evidence and trends in a way that was not true before. And so that becomes a more important part of everyday experiences.

My sense is that for parents, this has changed some of how we interact with parenting, interact with thinking about risk in ways that I’m not sure are fully fleshed out or that we understand the long-term implications of them. Covid was a very salient risk — it remains a very salient risk for many people — and it brought to the surface the idea that relatively small probability risks are something that we need to engage with and try to understand. But those are very hard.

Throughout the pandemic there were these moments where people were making very difficult decisions around: Should I see my parents? Should I let my kids see their grandparents? And trying to multiply out small probabilities: What if I quarantine for seven days, that’ll reduce the risk by this amount. And we can also rapid test, that will pull it down by this amount. And then if we do this and we do this and the vaccine and engaging with all of these very small probabilities and then ending up with: Okay, so if I do this, there’s a 1-in-73,000 chance that I have an end result of a parent with a serious illness or something like that. And then finding themselves like: Okay, I’ve done as well as I can with the data, but it’s still incomplete because I don’t know how to engage with that number. And I think that’s, for me, the part where we haven’t done enough to help people not just figure out what the data says, but then figure out how they should respond to it. And because of the salience of this particular risk, it’s become very hard for people to treat it like other risks or also just understand it, and I’m not sure where we will get to with that.

Johnson: Tell me about answering questions from parents on Instagram. What has that experience been like?

Oster: I find it to be, above all, kind of a useful way to understand what’s on people’s minds. … You can kind of track the covid case rates with the number of questions that are about covid vs. the number of questions that are about the Snoo or baby-led weaning or whatever is the sort of a standard set of things that young parents or pregnant people are worried about. … It’s a useful moment for me to try to dial down some of the anxiety, some of which is about covid, a lot of which is just about the kind of feelings that you have as a new parent when you are tracking every six minutes of your child’s sleep.

Johnson: What’s the question that you get over and over and over again?

Oster: There are things that come up almost every week, most of which are about baby sleep: Should I use the Snoo? Almost every week. Is it okay for my baby to not sleep in my room? There’s a lot of: Where should my baby sleep? Can I sleep train? And what is exactly the right age to do that? So there’s the sleep questions and the food questions: What about baby-led weaning? When is the right age to introduce solids? Is it okay if my baby eats rice? People are very concerned about metals and rice. So there’s like a set of food questions.

And then, of course, there’s a set of covid questions, the most popular of which is almost always: Is it okay to introduce my small baby to grandparents, other people, other children? When should my baby be out in the world? Which is a little bit of a covid question, but it’s also kind of a broad question about illness. One of the legacies of covid is just a general heightened sensitivity to illness among babies, which has led people to rethink the first few months of their baby’s life. I thought nothing about having our friends visit when my daughter was born. … I think that everyone is a little more sensitive about doing that now.

Johnson: Totally. I can’t believe people used to go to the hospital and visit. That used to be a thing.

Oster: Oh my gosh, you’re right. I mean, I know when my daughter was born, all of our friends showed up. People brought pastries, there were delicious cookies.

Johnson: Is there a question you’re surprised you don’t hear more? Or do we obsess about everything?

Oster: I think I’m more surprised at the questions people ask, then the questions that they don’t ask. There’s a large number of questions where I think that they’re asking in seriousness, and I try to be respectful, but also make me think: Oh my goodness, I can’t believe I am being asked this. Can I get my ears pierced when I’m pregnant? Is the UV light on the nail drier at the salon a problem? It’s a lot of questions where people just worry. They want to do it right — but also have nice nails. So it’s hard. It’s a challenge.

