Gestational diabetes during pregnancy is rising. Experts are alarmed.

Physician Mark Landon has treated high risk pregnancies in his Ohio State University clinics for 40 years and conducts clinical research into the complications of gestational diabetes, the kind that develops during pregnancy. In the past 15 years, he says he has seen something quite worrisome: a doubling of cases.

"This is concerning from a public health perspective," says Landon, professor and chair of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at Ohio State University College of Medicine. "It is a disturbing harbinger for a similar rise in future Type 2 diabetes in the population."

Growing evidence suggests that what Landon has seen in his own practice is being experienced nationwide: There has been a startling, ongoing rise in gestational diabetes in recent years that troubles many experts.

“The increase is striking and alarming,” says Sadiya Khan, associate professor of medicine at the Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine and lead author of a recent study that found the rate of gestational diabetes rose from 47.6 to 63.6 per 1,000 live births between 2011 and 2019. “Not only did we see an increase, but it happened over a short period of time.”

The study examined data from the National Center for Health Statistics for 12,610,235 women ages 15 to 44 having their first babies. “There was a consistent increase every year of a 3.7 percent,” Khan says. “Minorities still have the biggest rates [of the disease] but the change over time was similar in all groups.”

She and her team have begun studying more recent data and say the rise is expected to continue. “The preliminary estimates are a jump from 6.9 percent [of all pregnancies] in 2019 to 7.8 percent in 2020,” she says.

Risks to mother and baby

Gestational diabetes occurs during pregnancy when the body can’t produce enough insulin, the hormone made by the pancreas that controls the amount of glucose in the blood and helps regulate the metabolism of food. During pregnancy, the body makes additional hormones and undergoes other changes such as weight gain causing cells to use insulin less effectively — a condition called insulin resistance — resulting in a rise in blood sugar.

It increases the risk of high blood pressure during pregnancy and the chances of having a large baby requiring delivery by Caesarean section. The baby also is at higher risk of an early birth, which can result in breathing and other problems, as well as for developing Type 2 diabetes in the future. While the mother’s blood sugar levels often return to normal after birth, about half of those women develop Type 2 diabetes later in life, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gestational diabetes also raises the risk a woman will develop cardiovascular disease, according to the American Heart Association.

“Gestational diabetes is a really common and important problem in pregnancy,” says Camille E. Powe, assistant professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive biology at the Harvard Medical School and co-director of the Massachusetts General Hospital’s diabetes in pregnancy program. “Rates are on the rise, and we need to really figure out how to best prevent it, treat it, make it easier on patients, and how to prevent its long-term health complications in both parents and their kids.”

Pregnant people usually undergo screening for gestational diabetes between 24 and 28 weeks, sometimes earlier if they have obvious risk factors. Experts describe obesity as the biggest danger, so the rise in gestational diabetes is not surprising since the obesity epidemic has also been escalating in this country, jumping from 30.5 percent among adults from the period 1999-2000 to 42.4 percent in 2017-2018, according to the CDC.

Other risk factors include a family history of Type 2 diabetes, being older than 25 at pregnancy, having had gestational diabetes during an earlier pregnancy, having given birth to a previous baby heavier than 9 pounds or having had twins or triplets, and having polycystic ovary syndrome, a condition that makes it difficult to get pregnant and often is accompanied by insulin resistance. Smoking also raises the risk. Some experts say genetics also may be involved.

Minority women — African Americans, Hispanic/Latino Americans, American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiian, or Pacific Islanders — also are at higher risk, according to the CDC.

The obesity factor

“I think the single greatest risk factor clearly is obesity,” Landon says. “But after that, depending on where you live, I also think the rise is attributable at least in part to increased immigrant populations, which have a substantially increased risk for adult-onset diabetes. In Columbus 30 years ago, I never saw a Latino woman with gestational diabetes. But now when I go to diabetes and pregnancy clinics, half the patients are Latino women.”

Still, not every woman who develops gestational diabetes has obvious risk factors.

“A lot of people in my practice are surprised they have gestational diabetes,” Powe says. “You don’t have to have risk factors. There are a lot of people who don’t eat healthy and don’t exercise who don’t get it, and a lot of people who do eat healthy and exercise who still get it. That doesn’t mean there is nothing you can do. Eating healthy and exercising will lower your risk, but it’s not an all-or-nothing thing. It’s a combination of luck, risk factors, hormones and your behaviors.”

Even some women with clear risk factors find the diagnosis unexpected.

“I was shocked,” says Emily Mann Fengya, 37, of Wallingford, Conn., a marketing executive-turned-stay-at-home-mother. She weighed 230 pounds at 5-foot-6 before her first pregnancy and has a strong family history of diabetes. Even so, “I had just never heard of it before, and did not understand the severity of it until I was pregnant,” she says.

Experts blame the rise, at least in part, to the easy availability of inexpensive processed foods that tend to be high in sugar and fat, and sedentary lifestyles, both of which contribute to obesity. They also say that more women are delaying pregnancy until they are older. (Age is also a risk factor for Type 2 diabetes.)

The pandemic probably also added additional factors to the most recent rise, Khan says. “The increase builds upon increases that were already happening,” she says, citing “stress, limited physical activity from isolation and poor dietary choices from lockdown.”

Kartik Venkatesh, a high-risk obstetrician and perinatal epidemiologist at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center, also points out that advising women to eat healthier foods, exercise and lose weight is not always easy. Healthful foods can be expensive, and not always accessible in many low-income communities, especially those where fast-food outlets proliferate.

“Some women are living in food ‘deserts’ and in places where they can’t engage in safe exercise habits,” he says. “This epidemic is complex, with underpinnings that also are socioeconomic in nature. Demographics can play a big role, too.”

Katherine Laughon Grantz, an investigator in the division of population health research at the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, agrees.

“Society could do more to support pregnant women,” says Grantz, who also is a part-time obstetrician/gynecologist at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in D.C. “While there are many things women can do to lower their risk — achieving a healthy weight and healthy diet — there are often barriers to reaching these goals. How can we help them do this? That’s certainly one issue we need to focus on in the future.”

Changed eating habits

After diagnosis, women must make dramatic changes in their eating habits, and in a short period of time. They also need to check their blood sugar with a finger prick at least four times a day — once in the morning after fasting overnight — and then again after each meal. If there is no improvement in blood sugar levels after about two weeks — and about 1 in 4 women are not successful, Venkatesh says — they must start medication. It’s hard work, but most women are willing to do it, he says.

“Once you explain to a mom the implications to her baby, it’s very different than if it would be for her own health,” he says. “They are willing to go through extraordinary leaps and bounds to improve the outcome for their children.”

Fengya, whose children are now 4 and 1, says she certainly felt that way. Ultimately, she had to take medication. Nevertheless, she has maintained the diet changes she made during pregnancy, is exercising, and has started to lose weight. Her blood sugar returned to normal after her deliveries, but she wants to avoiding developing Type 2 diabetes later. She disliked having to stick herself with a needle multiple times every day — but didn’t hesitate.

“Whatever pain it was going to cause was worth it,” she says. “I knew I was doing it for the baby.”

