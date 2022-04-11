Philadelphia brings back mask indoor mandate as covid cases rise

Public health officials in Philadelphia announced on Monday that the city’s indoor mask mandate would return beginning April 18 as coronavirus cases there rise, making it the first major U.S. city to reinstate a mask mandate this spring.
The return to indoor masking comes just over a month after Philadelphia dropped its mask mandate — a move undertaken by many other cities and counties that still had similar restrictions in place at the start of 2022. Most of those restrictions lifted following a significant dip in cases after the omicron surge peaked in January.
Cases in some places — including D.C. and Philadelphia — appear to be modestly rising again, driven in part by the spread of the BA. 2 variant that has become dominant in the United States. Although cases are ticking up, the numbers remain far lower than they were during the omicron surge in January.
Philadelphia has a set of criteria that determine when covid restrictions will go into place. On Monday, officials announced that the city had moved from the “all clear” level to “level 2,” which requires residents to wear masks in indoor public spaces.
The mask mandate will be lifted again when the city meets the criteria to return to the “all clear” level, officials said.
The city has recorded an average of 142 new cases each day over the last two weeks, with 4.5 percent of coronavirus tests coming back positive during that time. There are 46 hospitalized covid-19 patients in the city, and six are currently on ventilators, public health officials said.
Philadelphia does not have a vaccination requirement in place to enter restaurants, bars or other businesses. At least 76 percent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, officials said on Monday. Just 35.7 percent of children aged 5-to-11 have received at least one dose of the vaccine after it was authorized for that age group in October.
