Number of adolescents prescribed opioids after surgery has declined

Routinely prescribing opioids for pain after surgery appears to be on the decline for American youths. Nearly half — 48 percent — of adolescents get a post-surgical opioid prescription, representing a drop from more than three-fourths (78 percent) given opioids in such situations five years earlier, according to research published in the journal Pediatrics.

It found even greater percentage drops among younger children. Opioid prescriptions fell from 54 percent to 26 percent among those 5-to-10-years-old. For children younger than 5, those being prescribed opioids declined from 30 percent to 12 percent. Overall, hydrocodone and oxycodone were the most commonly prescribed opioids.

The findings were based on data from 124,249 youths who had not been taking opioids and who, from 2014 to 2019, had surgery considered to have a low likelihood of significant pain, such as tonsillectomy, dental surgery, appendix removal and knee surgery. The researchers found a reduction in not only the number of youths given opioid prescriptions but also the dosage included in a prescription.

Opioids can be effective pain relievers, but they also can have serious risks and side effects, especially if misused. For youths, for instance, opioids can cause what is known as respiratory depression or slowed, shallow breaths that cannot sustain life. Opioids also are highly addictive, even more so for youths than adults, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

To stem what has become an epidemic of opioid-related overdoses, the institute urges physicians to treat youths with opioids for only severe pain, when no other pain medicine would work and for the shortest time possible.

In addition, parents of youths prescribed an opioid should make sure the drug is taken exactly as prescribed and cannot be accessed by anyone else. Talk to your child’s doctor or pharmacist about how to dispose of any unused medication.

This article is part of The Post’s “Big Number” series, which takes a brief look at the statistical aspect of health issues. Additional information and relevant research are available through the hyperlinks.

