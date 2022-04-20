Health

Do I still need to wear a mask? A guide to help you decide.

By Fenit Nirappil
, 
Katie Shepherd
, 
Salvador Rizzo
and 
Dan Diamond
 
Today at 6:00 a.m. EDT
Masks are coming off in many public transportation settings around the country. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The abrupt end of the federal mask mandate for public transportation and an uptick in coronavirus cases across the country have left some Americans wondering: Should I still wear a mask in certain situations or places?

The confusion comes after a federal judge struck down the transportation mandate, prompting airlines and transportation agencies to lift their mask rules just as cases are starting to tick up again. Most states and cities that still had indoor mask mandates lifted them weeks ago. President Biden said Tuesday that people should decide for themselves if they want to wear masks or not.

Here’s what we know about the science of masking to help you make decisions about if, when and where to cover your face.

