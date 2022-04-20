Do I still need to wear a mask? A guide to help you decide.

Coronavirus: What you need to read

The latest: Congressional negotiators announced a deal for $10 billion in additional funding for the U.S. coronavirus response. The White House is pivoting to emphasize that poorly ventilated indoor air poses the biggest risk for coronavirus infections, urging schools, businesses and homeowners to take steps to boost air quality.

Questions, answered: Will you need a fourth coronavirus vaccine? Officials have authorized a second coronavirus booster shot for Americans 50 or older. Health policy reporter Yasmeen Abutaleb explains who should get one.

Mask guidance: The CDC has eased mask recommendations for the vast majority of the country. The change followed a relaxation of restrictions by most Democratic governors responding to nosediving case counts and public pressure.

Tracking the virus: See the latest coronavirus numbers and how the omicron variant has spread across the world.

At-home tests: Here’s how to use at-home covid tests, where to find them and how they differ from PCR tests.

For the latest news, sign up for our free newsletter.