Celebrating media-makers on the autism spectrum

Life on the autism spectrum can be a challenge. But in the face of misunderstanding and stigma, autistic and neurodivergent creators find wildly creative ways to shine. The self-expression of media-makers on the spectrum is at the center of the Marvels of Media Festival, on view at New York’s Museum of the Moving Image.

It’s the first media awards ceremony, festival and exhibition that celebrate neurodivergent media-makers, the museum says.

When the museum put out a call for award entries from people on the spectrum, it was flooded with more than 3,000 nominations. The media being honored includes documentaries, video games, experimental films, animation and even mockumentaries.

At a March 31 awards ceremony, the museum honored creators like April Lin, an artist-filmmaker and videographer who won the Marvels of Media digital art award for her feature-length film “(Tending) (to) (Ta),” and Bradley Hennessey, whose “An Aspie Life,” a video game that explores what it’s like to live with autism, won the Marvels of Media award for video games.

All of the media was created with a similar lens: autism.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1 in 44 children have been identified with autism spectrum disorder. Autism has no single cause or across-the-board symptom, and autistic people can have wildly differing abilities and experiences.

An exhibition at the museum features nominees’ and winners’ work on 12 screens. The formats vary and the creators come from diverse backgrounds, reflecting what the museum calls “a diverse artistry” that reflects trends and “iconic moments” in the history of the moving image.

The exhibition and awards were created by a group of artists, disability advocates, experts and neurodivergent spokespeople, and judges include Cheryl Henson, president of the Jim Henson Foundation; and actors Joe Pantoliano and Tony Goldwyn.

The festival pays homage to neurodiversity. So does the museum: Over the years, it has developed programs with an eye to neurodivergent visitors. Examples include sensory-friendly events and trainings for parents and educators.

Ready to partake in marvels of media? The exhibition is on view through May 1. For more information and to RSVP to events, visit bit.ly/marvelsofmedia

Marvels of Media Festival at the Museum of the Moving Image

