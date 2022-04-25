Five simple steps to avoid becoming a medical mystery

3 Don’t go alone

Many people visit doctors alone, underestimating the stress and confusion that can attend appointments, especially for a complex problem. Some patients get lost in the weeds of the narrative, are unable to describe their problem cogently, or simply can’t absorb what the doctor is saying. Many are too rattled or distracted to remember crucial details.

Former journalist Bebe Bahnsen had successfully battled depression for years with talk therapy and antidepressants. In 2002 while living in Atlanta, a neurologist discovered a small, benign brain tumor called a meningioma. He told her it should be monitored regularly; such tumors typically must be removed if they grow and impinge on brain structures.

Bahnsen, then in her early 60s, said she doesn’t remember the doctor’s advice, only that he said it wasn’t the reason for her worsening depression, as she told a longtime, close friend.

Bahnsen, who was divorced and whose two grown children lived elsewhere, moved frequently and did not think to mention the tumor to doctors in several cities where she subsequently sought treatment; she didn’t think it was relevant to her mental health. Over the next few years, she became deeply paranoid, suicidal and appeared to be demented. She was hospitalized repeatedly and underwent electroshock treatments, to little effect.

After a suicide attempt in 2006, a doctor who was puzzled by her failure to improve ordered an MRI scan of her brain. It showed that the tumor, once the size of a peanut, had grown to the dimensions of a lime and was pressing dangerously on the part of her brain that controls speech, reasoning and emotion.