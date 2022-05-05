Nearly 15 million deaths related to covid-19, WHO estimates

The coronavirus pandemic led to nearly 15 million excess deaths worldwide, according to a new estimate by the World Health Organization, including people who died from covid-19 and others who died from indirect causes such as health care shortages as the virus surged and overwhelmed hospitals.
Most of the excess deaths during the first two years of the pandemic were concentrated in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas, the WHO said in a news release. More than two-thirds occurred in just 10 countries.
“These sobering data not only point to the impact of the pandemic but also to the need for all countries to invest in more resilient health systems that can sustain essential health services during crises, including stronger health information systems,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General said in a statement.
The United States is nearing 1 million deaths caused directly by the coronavirus, a count that does not include those who may have died because they did not get treatment when health systems were overburdened during pandemic surges.
Middle-income countries experienced 81 percent of the excess deaths, with 53 percent occurring in lower-middle-income nations. High income countries reported 15 percent and low-income countries reported 4 percent of the excess deaths.
