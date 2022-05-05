FDA sharply limits use of Johnson & Johnson shot due to rare blood clots

Placeholder while article actions load

Federal regulators announced new restrictions Thursday on the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, saying the risk of a rare and life-threatening blood clot syndrome outweighed the benefits of the vaccine for people who are 18 or older and can get another shot, unless they would otherwise remain unvaccinated.

The FDA said only people who are unable to receive other vaccines because they are not accessible or clinically appropriate should receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been associated with a rare, but potentially deadly blood clotting and bleeding syndrome called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, or TTS. The condition usually occurs within one to two weeks of vaccination, and a commonly used treatment to treat clotting, heparin, can cause additional harm.

Advertisement

“This is not a new safety signal — it is based on updated information showing that it is a persistent safety signal,” Peter Marks, the FDA’s top vaccine official, said in an interview. He said there are other, safer vaccines that can be used to inoculate people against the coronavirus.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials in December already had made a recommendation that other vaccines should be used instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot, but additional data persuaded the FDA that a stronger limitation was needed.

An updated analysis of safety data through March 18 found that there were 60 confirmed cases of the blood-clotting syndrome, including nine that resulted in death. Even with quick treatment, vaccine recipients can rapidly worsen, with long-term health consequences.

Advertisement

“We recognize that the [Johnson & Johnson] COVID-19 Vaccine still has a role in the current pandemic response in the United States and across the global community. Our action reflects our updated analysis of the risk of TTS following administration of this vaccine and limits the use of the vaccine to certain individuals,” Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

People who could still consider the shot include people who have an anaphylactic reaction to messenger RNA vaccines, or people who would otherwise not be vaccinated.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article