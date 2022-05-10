About half of parents give their children a dietary supplement

Placeholder while article actions load

Saying they are worried about their young children’s diets, roughly half of American parents — 52 percent — regularly give their children some type of dietary supplement, according to the University of Michigan’s National Poll on Children’s Health. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Based on data from a nationally representative sample of 1,251 parents with at least one child 1 to 10 years old, the research found that an additional third of the parents say their children have tried supplements but do not routinely take them.

When asked why they have turned to supplements, common responses from parents were that their children are picky eaters, that they do not eat enough fruits and vegetables, and that what they do eat does not give them enough vitamins, minerals and fiber.

The most popular supplements for young children were found to be multivitamins, given by 75 percent of parents. Others frequently given include specific vitamins or minerals, probiotics and omega-3s.

Advertisement

The researchers found that most parents (80 percent) say they choose supplements made specifically for children, but less than half of the parents (43 percent) have discussed supplement use with their child’s doctor. In their report, the researchers urge parents to consult with a pediatrician or other health-care provider to make sure specific supplements, and their dosage, are appropriate and safe for their children.

Dietary supplements — considered food, not medicine — are not tested and approved by the Food and Drug Administration before being marketed. Health and nutrition experts agree that the best way for youngsters to get needed nutrients is through a well-balanced diet.

Acknowledging that achieving this can be tricky, their tips for healthy eating by youngsters include having regular family meals, getting children involved in meal planning and having healthy snacks available. They also urge parents to become healthy-eating role models.

This article is part of The Post’s “Big Number” series, which takes a brief look at the statistical aspect of health issues. Additional information and relevant research are available through the hyperlinks.

GiftOutline Gift Article