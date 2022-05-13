What to do if you can’t find baby formula

The American baby formula shortage continues to worsen as supply chain crunches, inflation, a major recall and hoarding send parents and caregivers scrambling for alternatives.
Several pediatricians and health experts said there are options, but cautioned that some alternatives might not be right for every baby. The Washington Post reached out to pediatricians for advice for caregivers searching for alternatives. Joshua B. Wechsler, a pediatric gastroenterologist at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, said parents need to do their due diligence and avoid shortcuts.
“Don’t dilute your formula. Don’t buy formula on the Internet from someone you can’t verify. Don’t add cow’s milk to formula,” he said. Most important: Talk to a pediatrician to determine the best alternative for a child’s nutritional needs.