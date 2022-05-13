What to do if you can’t find baby formula

As of last week, formula stockpiles were 43 percent lower than normal nationwide, according to a report by retail insights group Datasembly. That has parents and doctors worrying that infants — particularly those from low-income and rural families, who are some of the most vulnerable — won’t get the nutrition they need for healthy development.

Several pediatricians and health experts said there are options, but cautioned that some alternatives might not be right for every baby. The Washington Post reached out to pediatricians for advice for caregivers searching for alternatives. Joshua B. Wechsler, a pediatric gastroenterologist at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, said parents need to do their due diligence and avoid shortcuts.