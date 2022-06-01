Pfizer seeks authorization of a coronavirus shot for children under 5

Placeholder while article actions load

Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, on Wednesday finished submitting their application for regulatory authorization of a coronavirus vaccine for children younger than 5, according to two people familiar with the matter. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The development marked another important step toward providing vaccines for the last segment of the U.S. population that still does not have access.

The news comes a week after Pfizer and BioNTech announced that three shots of their low-dose pediatric vaccine triggered a robust immune response in young children and was safe. The companies began sending data to the Food and Drug Administration in February.

The advance toward a vaccine for infants, toddlers and preschoolers has been an achingly slow and incremental process, with pediatricians and families impatient for the final outcome — the opportunity to vaccinate young children. The people who described Wednesday’s filing spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

FDA advisers are scheduled to meet June 15 to discuss the three-shot Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine and a two-shot regimen from Moderna. The agency is expected to act quickly, meaning young children could get their first shots later this month.

The data from both vaccines has been seen only in news releases so far. The agency review of the details and the all-day session in which outside experts dig into the data will be critical in showing what is known about how well the vaccines work and any differences between the two regimens.

When Pfizer and BioNTech announced their data last week, they unveiled a preliminary analysis that suggested — albeit with a small number of cases — that their vaccine was 80 percent effective in preventing symptomatic illness among the youngest children.

Pfizer and BioNTech had said the 80 percent efficacy finding was preliminary and based on 10 cases of covid-19 in the study population as of the end of April. Once 21 cases have occurred, the companies will conduct a more formal analysis of efficacy.

Moderna’s two-shot regimen provoked a strong immune response in young children, and was 51 percent effective in preventing illness in children between 6 months and 2 years old, and 37 percent effective in children 2 to 5 years old.

While both companies have said their vaccines are safe, the side effects are likely to be scrutinized, particularly the rate of high fevers.

Pfizer’s data may have further complexity. The third shot was added to its pediatric trial in December after it became clear that two shots failed to muster a sufficiently strong immune response in children 2 to 4 years old. The third shot is to be given at least two months after the second shot, but the data in the trial may include a much larger time gap for some children.

If there is a longer gap between shots for some children in the trial, it could raise a debate about the timing of the shot — and whether there should be more time between the second and third shots.

If the FDA deems both vaccines safe and effective, it is expected to act quickly. Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would then debate how the vaccines should be used, and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky would then make a recommendation.

About two-thirds of children between 5 and 11 are not vaccinated, according to the CDC. While a vocal segment of parents has been demanding that the FDA move faster to get shots to the youngest children, other parents are expected to move more slowly to get their children vaccinated, or to refuse a shot altogether.

