Possible monkeypox case found in District, officials say

The first infection with a virus from the family that includes monkeypox has been reported in the District of Columbia, city officials said. The resident is isolating and “does not pose a risk to the public,” the D.C. Department of Health said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The case of orthopox, the family of viruses that includes monkeypox, was reported Saturday in someone who said they had recently traveled to Europe, according to the department.

The samples that were collected have been sent to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further testing and confirmation of the monkeypox virus, the health department said.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that can be transmitted from person to person through direct contact with body fluid or monkeypox lesions. It is difficult to transmit and easier to contain than highly transmissible viruses such as the coronavirus.

Monkeypox rarely is deadly and because of its similarities to smallpox, it can be treated with antivirals and vaccines stockpiled in the event of a smallpox outbreak. Vaccines can be administered shortly after exposure to prevent serious illness.

There are currently 25 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States, the city’s health department said.

It was not immediately clear how likely it was that any orthopox infection would be monkeypox.

