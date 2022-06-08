Omicron booster candidate shows ‘superiority’ against variant, Moderna says

Preliminary data on Moderna’s omicron-targeting coronavirus vaccine booster candidate showed that the shot gives recipients a “superior” antibody response against the variant, Moderna announced Wednesday, expressing hope that the company can make the new shots available by late summer.
Soon after omicron’s discovery last year, Moderna said it was developing shots specifically designed to fight the variant. Rivals Pfizer and BioNTech announced the same. In April, Moderna released data that showed a booster shot that the company began working on in February 2021, tailored to fight the original version of the virus and the beta variant, increased the level of virus-blocking antibodies against several variants, including omicron, better than a regular booster.
Data from the recent clinical trial, which involved 437 participants, showed that Moderna’s omicron-targeting booster would probably provide longer protection against variants a month after administration when compared with earlier versions of its coronavirus vaccine, Moderna said, making it the company’s “lead candidate for a Fall 2022 booster.” It will submit the data to regulators in the coming weeks.
The booster “was generally well-tolerated,” with side effects comparable to earlier boosters, the company said.
New daily coronavirus infections are slowly climbing in the United States. The country recorded a 38 percent uptick in new cases during the past week, according to figures compiled by The Washington Post, as protection from booster shots and previous infections wanes and as more people go about their lives without masks.
Globally, new cases are still declining after the omicron variant triggered tens of millions of new cases worldwide, driving up infections to peaks during the winter.
Independent vaccine experts advised the Food and Drug Administration this week to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by the Maryland biotechnology company Novavax, potentially widening immunization options for Americans.
Novavax’s shots are protein-based — an older but more familiar technology than the mRNA-based shots produced by Moderna or Pfizer and BioNTech. This could persuade the millions of American vaccine holdouts who feel nervous about the mRNA shots to get immunized, vaccine experts say. It is unclear when the new shots would be available.
Coronavirus: What you need to read
Vaccines: Will you need a fourth coronavirus vaccine? Officials have authorized a second booster shot for Americans 50 or older. A vaccine for young kids could also be available soon.
Mask guidance: A federal judge struck down the mask mandate on transportation, but covid-19 cases are on the rise again. We created a guide to help you decide whether to keep wearing face coverings. Most experts say you should keep wearing on planes.
Tracking the virus: See the latest coronavirus numbers and how the omicron variant has spread across the world.
At-home tests: Here’s how to use at-home covid tests, where to find them and how they differ from PCR tests.
New CDC team: A new team of federal health scientists has been formed to provide real-time data on the coronavirus and future outbreaks — a ‘National Weather Service’ to forecast what’s next in the pandemic.
For the latest news, sign up for our free newsletter.