Cancer deaths are down, but 1.9 million new cases expected in 2022

About 1.9 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in the United States in 2022, according to the American Cancer Society. The most common type will be breast cancer, with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) estimating that 290,560 new cases will be diagnosed this year. Prostate and lung cancers are the next most common. Deaths from cancer have been on the decline, however — falling 27 percent in the past two decades, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The decline in the death rate is attributed in large part to fewer people smoking. Smoking causes about 20 percent of all cancers and 30 percent of all cancer deaths in the United States. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the country, and about 80 percent of lung cancers and lung cancer deaths are attributed to smoking.

Smoking also increases the risk for cancers of the mouth, throat, voice box, kidneys, cervix, liver, bladder, pancreas, stomach, colon and rectum. Other factors credited with contributing to the reduced cancer death rate include increased screening, leading to earlier diagnosis, as well as treatment advances.

The NCI projects that, by 2030, there will be more than 22 million cancer survivors in the United States. Still, the American Cancer Society estimates that 609,360 people will die of cancer (not including basal cell or squamous cell skin cancers) this year, and cancer continues to be the second-most-common cause of death in the United States, after heart disease.

This article is part of The Post’s “Big Number” series, which takes a brief look at the statistical aspect of health issues. Additional information and relevant research are available through the hyperlinks.

