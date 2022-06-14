FDA advisers review coronavirus vaccines for the youngest children

Placeholder while article actions load

Expert advisers to the Food and Drug Administration meet Wednesday to review scientific evidence on coronavirus vaccines for the nation’s youngest children, the last group in the United States not yet eligible for shots. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The outside experts are expected to vote late Wednesday afternoon on whether FDA officials should authorize vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech. The Moderna vaccine would be for children 6 months through 5 years old, and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years old.

The FDA could act on the recommendation within days, potentially setting the stage for shots to be available next week to the 19 million children in the age group.

As families await a decision, here are questions likely to be top of mind.

Once the FDA acts, what happens next?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to convene a panel of external advisers Friday and Saturday to review the shots for young children. If the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends use of the vaccine, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is expected to act within hours to endorse that recommendation.

How effective are the vaccines?

The Moderna regimen — two doses, given four weeks apart — was shown to be 51 percent effective in preventing illness in children between 6 months and 2 years old and 37 percent effective in children 2 to 5 years old.

The Pfizer regimen is three shots. The second dose is given three weeks after the first. The next shot comes two months later. The final efficacy of that vaccine is not known, but an early analysis — which is likely to change — suggested it was 80 percent effective against symptomatic illness.

If the shots are authorized, when and where can children get them?

Children could get vaccinated early next week. Most are expected to get shots in pediatricians’ offices. For families without regular access to a pediatrician, the federal government will give money to states to run vaccination clinics.

Pharmacies can give the vaccines to children who are at least 3 years old, but the outlets will have smaller supplies initially because officials expect most parents to take their children to their doctors.

Biden administration officials have said they plan to make the vaccines as accessible as possible so parents can get their youngest children vaccinated at locations they know and trust. Along with pediatrician offices, there will be pop-up clinics at children’s museums, libraries and child-care sites.

There could be two vaccines. Will doctors offer both?

Some larger pediatric practices have preordered both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. But others are opting for only one brand, based sometimes on their experience giving that brand to older children.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

