Biden official vows action on abortion following ‘despicable’ ruling

The Biden administration’s top health official Tuesday vowed new steps to protect reproductive health care nationwide and ensure women can get medication abortion, but offered few specifics while officials review their options following the Supreme Court’s “despicable” ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “This is a critical moment in history,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said at a news conference. “How we respond will speak to how we view the rights, dignity and well-being of women everywhere. … All options are on the table. We will do everything within the legal limit of the law to reach patients and support providers.”

Becerra’s remarks came as the administration is under intense pressure to respond to the cascade of state antiabortion restrictions taking effect in conservative states following Friday’s court ruling. Abortions are already banned or mostly banned in roughly eight states, according to The Washington Post’s tracker, although the situation on the ground is quickly changing. About 20 more states are expected to curtail the procedure in coming months. Abortion providers have already filed a flurry of lawsuits against the restrictions and won temporary relief in Utah and Louisiana.

Following the court’s ruling, President Biden said the federal government would take urgent steps to “protect women’s rights in states where they will face the consequences of today’s decision,” and called on health officials to ensure medication abortion is “as widely accessible as possible” in light of regulators’ determination it is safe and effective.

In his remarks Tuesday, Becerra laid out the health department’s immediate five-point plan, including steps to boost access to medication abortion, shore up access to other reproductive health services and protect private health data amid fears that women will be prosecuted if found to be pursuing abortions in states that ban the procedure.

“We don’t want anyone’s private health information … to be leaked in ways that violate federal law,” the health secretary said.

Becerra also said the department is reviewing whether federal regulations requiring emergency care can protect physicians and hospitals treating pregnant patients with complications, adding that “abortion care can be appropriate to stabilize patients.”

He stressed that federal officials would “take every legally available step to protect family planning care,” such as emergency contraceptives and long-acting birth control methods such as IUDs, with advocates warning the Supreme Court may move to limit access to contraceptives.

“This is a moment of crisis in health care. We will leave no stone unturned,” Becerra said, even as he acknowledged, “there is no magic bullet.”

Republicans immediately vowed to fight Becerra’s efforts, saying his plans outstrip his authority. “Mr. Secretary, I just might be familiar with the tools available to you,” Brian Harrison, a Texas state representative who served as HHS chief of staff during the Trump administration, wrote on Twitter, vowing “to protect Texas, our laws, and the babies they’re saving from your efforts and federal overreach.”

Advocates have criticized the Biden administration for moving too slowly in the wake of Friday’s decision, particularly because the court’s draft ruling leaked May 2, giving federal officials nearly two months to prepare for the verdict.

A growing number of Democrats also have voiced frustration with the administration’s response, calling for the White House to push the boundaries of what officials believe can be done. Several — such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) — have called for the declaration of a public health emergency.

Pressed by reporters about why the administration had not moved faster or taken more dramatic steps, Becerra said that the federal government was being deliberate as it reviewed the court’s decision and its legal authority. “We’re not interested in going rogue,” he said. “It takes a little time because we want to do it right and we want to do it according to the law.”

Becerra declined to specify whether the federal government would pay to help transport women seeking abortions across state lines, following remarks over the weekend where he suggested the department was reviewing that idea. He also declined to comment on whether the federal government would set up abortion clinics on federal lands, an idea pushed by some advocates and Democrats who argue that it would ensure abortion access in parts of the country that have banned the procedure.

“We have made no decisions yet,” Becerra said. Other administration officials have dismissed the idea, arguing providers who are not federal employees could be prosecuted.

Becerra spent much of his remarks touting medication abortion as a viable treatment and discussing efforts to increase access to it, such as issuing guidance to ensure that providers have accurate information on pills such as mifepristone, which the Food and Drug Administration has approved.

“It is the gold standard for care when someone who’s pregnant experiences a miscarriage, which is all too real for many expectant mothers across the country,” he said.

Becerra also said he would work with the Justice Department to ensure states do not ban the pills. “We will certainly assert and defend our legal authorities. We will certainly enforce federal law. We will absolutely protect Americans’ rights to care under federal law,” he said.

Republican-led states have moved swiftly to restrict access to medication abortion, with efforts mainly focused on banning the pills from being shipped or prescribed, rather than an outright ban on the medication. The question of whether states can ban the pills is unclear, with some experts arguing that the FDA’s approval of the drug should preempt state action.

Harrison, the Texas state representative, said he planned to propose legislation to prohibit distribution of the medication abortion pills in Texas. “Becerra’s understanding of HHS authority is wrong. He can’t force states to provide medication abortions,” Harrison said. “All he can do is pay for the drugs.”

The federal health department Friday also launched a new website, reproductiverights.gov, that offers information on whether abortion is covered by certain health plans, how to access abortion and other procedures, and how to file a complaint with the federal government “if you believe that your or another person’s civil rights or health information privacy rights have been violated.”

