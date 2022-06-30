Omicron-based vaccines will roll out this fall

Placeholder while article actions load

This fall, vaccine makers will begin rolling out coronavirus booster vaccines tailored to fight the current phase of the pandemic. Two days after outside experts voted in favor of a new vaccine adapted to protect against omicron, the Food and Drug Administration announced that the fall shots would include a component from BA.4 and BA.5, the omicron subvariants gaining ground in the United States.

The change shows the FDA trying to be more nimble in efforts to keep up with a changing virus. The precise formula has not been tested in people yet, but studies showed that vaccines tuned to fight a previous version of omicron modestly increased the short-term immune response in people compared with more shots of the original. The agency will depend in part on that data as it reviews the new vaccines.

It is quite possible that BA.4 and BA.5 will be eclipsed by new variants by the fall, but the hope is that a new shot will help broaden immunity, since they are closer to where the virus is today.

For a year and a half, coronavirus vaccines based on the original version of the virus have provided robust protection, particularly against severe illness. But immunity tapers off over time, and the virus has proved wily, spawning a growing Greek alphabet of new variants that are more contagious and deft at slipping by people’s immune defenses.

“As we move into the fall and winter, it is critical that we have safe and effective vaccine boosters that can provide protection against circulating and emerging variants to prevent the most severe consequences of covid-19,” the FDA statement said.

People who are unvaccinated or unboosted should not put off vaccination, particularly given the high levels of transmission, said an FDA official who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak. People will still potentially be eligible for the booster in the fall, and all the vaccines are best at protecting against severe illness and hospitalization.

The federal government announced Thursday that it had agreed to purchase 105 million doses of Pfizer’s rebooted vaccine for $3.2 billion. At $30.50 a dose, that’s a premium over the initial contracts the government made for the original vaccine in 2020, when the vaccines were $19.50 per dose.

Pfizer has said that the price of its vaccine will probably rise after the pandemic, and this may not be the ceiling.

“We expect this is just the second pricing step up between pandemic pricing and future commercial pricing,” SVB Securities Research analysts wrote in a note analyzing the announcement.

Moderna President Stephen Hoge told an FDA advisory committee that his company would take until late October or early November to create a vaccine based on the BA.4 and BA.5 versions of omicron. It was unclear Thursday what the company’s timeline would be to supply revamped doses to the United States.

